Idaho man sentenced to prison for interstate crime spree

(AP) - A northern Idaho man who authorities say engaged in a drug-fueled crime spree that crossed state lines was sentenced to 20 years in prison.



The Bonner County Daily Bee reports 27-year-old Steven Michael Gervasi was sentenced Tuesday after reaching a plea agreement, which reduced the charges against him to aggravated assault on a law officer, burglary, grand theft, unlawful firearm possession and methamphetamine possession.



Gervasi was charged with an assortment of crimes in Idaho and Washington after authorities say the crime spree started with a burglary, a robbery, a shooting and arson in rural Idaho in May 2016.



A Bonner County deputy then pursued Gervasi into eastern Washington. Authorities say Gervasi fired upon the deputy and escaped. He was arrested a few days later.



Information from: Bonner County (Idaho) Daily Bee, http://www.bonnercountydailybee.com

2/7/2018 8:01:54 AM (GMT -8:00)