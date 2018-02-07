Milwaukee school staffer accused of body slamming boy

A Milwaukee school safety officer charged with body slamming an 11-year-old student on a concrete floor has been released from jail on his own recognizance as the case progresses.



Sixty-year-old Charles T. Smith made his first court appearance Wednesday and left with his attorney without commenting to reporters. He's due in court again on Feb. 23.



Milwaukee prosecutors say in charging documents that Smith initially denied the Feb. 1 incident at Lloyd Barbee Montessori School but relented when told surveillance video captured what happened.



The arresting police officer says Smith told him he would "owe" him one if the officer reported that "the facts are unfounded." Smith faces a felony charge of physical abuse of a child.



Milwaukee Public Schools says Smith has been suspended until the case is resolved.



