Paper Tiger: UK police end up in standoff with stuffed toy

Missing 10-year-old boy found safe
UPDATE:
Missing 10-year-old Ricky Eastabrooks has been found safe according to Spokane Police.>>
Mom says Pasco daycare waxed toddler's eyebrows
PASCO, Wash. - The two moms of the kids whose eyebrows were waxed by their daycare officially filed a police report today with the Pasco Police Department. The daycare - a non-profit organization at Columbia Basin College - is licensed by the Washington State Department of Early Learning. The center has been licensed for less than a year, and has had no complaints filed against them...until this one.>>
Real life lessons from 'This Is Us' house fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - This Is Us is one of the most popular shows on TV, and now a local fire department is hoping lessons from a recent episode can make a difference in real life. "I think they nailed that emotional feeling that you have going through this," Rick Frier says while watching Sunday's episode. And he should know.>>
Family of murdered baby boy leads effort for better childcare services in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Daycare is as expensive as college tuition and one Spokane family says that needs to change because that high cost contributed to their baby boy's death. Spokane Police say 10-month-old Caiden Henry was beaten to death by his babysitter, 28-year-old Joshua Mobley, last February. Court documents show Mobley started taking care of Caiden while his mother worked. Caiden’s mother knew Mobley>>
Spokane teen arrested with 1.5 lbs of packaged marijuana in her car
COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office reports a Spokane woman is in custody after a traffic stop yielded more than a pound and a half of packaged marijuana in her car. Late Saturday evening, deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office stopped a car near the rest area on Highway 195 for an issue with its headlight.>>
Girl Scout sells 312 boxes of cookies outside San Diego pot shop
SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Girl Scout council says it is looking into whether one of its troops photographed selling cookies outside a marijuana dispensary broke any rules. Spokeswoman Mary Doyle says the unidentified girl scout was in a commercial area, which is not allowed. The owner of Urbn Leaf says the girl and her parents were just passing by with her wagon.>>
Florida man falls asleep at drive-thru window, does cartwheel during DUI arrest
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Cape Coral, Florida man was arrested for DUI Tuesday after a McDonald's employee found him slumped over the wheel at the drive-thru window. According to NBC 2 News, this isn't the man's first run in with police. Officers recognized 30-year-old Christopher Bidzinski from an incident the night before, where they had to take him home. He told police he'd been drinking a little too much chardonnay. "Take me to jail. I beg of>>
Paper Tiger: UK police end up in standoff with stuffed toy
LONDON (AP) - Crouching tiger, hidden ... toy. Police in Scotland were called by a farmer who thought a big cat had invaded his cow shed. They ended up in a 45-minute standoff with a large stuffed tiger. Police thought they had the tiger by the tail when they were deployed to a farm in Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, sending in a number of units, including an armed response team before realizing it was a toy.>>
Mexico: Someone tried to mail a tiger cub
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexican inspectors have found tigers in all sorts of situations: on leashes, in neighbors' yards and wandering the streets. But the office for environmental protection announced a new twist Wednesday: Someone tried to express-mail a tiger cub. The cub was sedated and packed into a plastic container. Nobody realized it was there until a sniffer dog looking for contraband detected it. The cub was mailed in the western state of Jalisco to an ...>>
Milwaukee school staffer accused of body slamming boy
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee school safety officer charged with body slamming an 11-year-old student on a concrete floor has been released from jail on his own recognizance as the case progresses. Sixty-year-old Charles T. Smith made his first court appearance Wednesday and left with his attorney without commenting to reporters.>>
Idaho man sentenced to prison for interstate crime spree
SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho man who authorities say engaged in a drug-fueled crime spree that crossed state lines was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The Bonner County Daily Bee reports 27-year-old Steven Michael Gervasi was sentenced Tuesday after reaching a plea agreement, which reduced the charges against him to aggravated assault on a law officer, burglary, grand theft, unlawful firearm possession and methamphetamine possession. Gervasi was charged with an a...>>
Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop
ACTON, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts couple says it was fun when they started receiving free mystery packages from Amazon they hadn't ordered. Now they want it to stop. Mike and Kelly Gallivan, of Acton, tell The Boston Globe the first package arrived in October. They have continued to receive one or two a week with mostly cheap stuff like plastic fans and phone chargers. The Gallivans say Amazon told them the merchandise was paid with a gift card with no send...>>
Eagles fan to pay for stadium chair stolen after Super Bowl
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Philadelphia Eagles fan who stole a seat from the Minneapolis stadium that hosted the Super Bowl has agreed to pay for its replacement. U.S. Bank Stadium manager SMG said Wednesday that it doesn't plan to take further action against the fan. That seat and two others that were damaged have been replaced.>>
New bill would allow 12-month prescriptions of birth control
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho Senate panel has introduced a Democrat's bill to allow women to receive up to a 12-month supply of prescribed birth control. Currently, many Idaho insurance providers currently have a one-month or three-month limit. The Idaho Senate Health and Welfare Committee agreed to introduce Democratic Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb's proposal on Wednesday. It must now pass a full hearing. Webb, who is from Boise, says birth control is depen...>>
Detectives investigating I-5 diamond heist
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol troopers are looking for witnesses to a diamond heist that happened Tuesday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., troopers received a call from a citizen that stated an attempted carjacking had just happened on westbound SR 520 to northbound Interstate 5. When troopers arrived, they determined that it was not a carjacking, but a diamond theft.>>
Rangers trade QB-infielder Russell Wilson to Yankees
ARLINGTON, Texas - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been traded - from the Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees. The Rangers selected Wilson in the Triple-A portion of the Rule 5 draft during the winter meetings in December 2013, about two months before he led the Seahawks to a win over Denver in the Super Bowl. On Wednesday, Texas traded Wilson to the Yankees for future considerations.>>
