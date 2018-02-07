Florida man falls asleep at drive-thru window, does cartwheel during DUI arrest

A Cape Coral, Florida man was arrested for DUI Tuesday after a McDonald's employee found him slumped over the wheel at the drive-thru window.

According to NBC 2 News, this isn't the man's first run in with police. Officers recognized 30-year-old Christopher Bidzinski from an incident the night before, where they had to take him home. When officers asked him why he'd fallen asleep at the wheel, he told them he'd been drinking a little too much chardonnay.

"Take me to jail. I beg of you. I deserve to go to jail," Bidzinski told officers.

When police asked him to do a field sobriety test, he in turn asked if he could eat some more french fries first. He eventually agreed to the test, but officers said he couldn't stay focused.

"I'll bet you I can do a backflip right now," said Bidzinski.

He then attempted to do a cartwheel in the parking lot, but fell over. After failing the field sobriety test, he refused his breathalyzer. Inside his truck, officers found a chilled, unopened bottle of wine and placed him under arrest for DUI. The smell of alcohol engulfed the police car, and Bidzinski fell asleep on his trip to jail.

NBC2 reports that this is his third DUI arrest in the last three years.

He is in jail on a $20,000 bond.