Naked passenger forces Seattle-bound plane back to Anchorage

(AP) - An Alaska Airlines flight to Seattle was forced to return to Anchorage early Wednesday after a passenger locked himself in the bathroom, took off all his clothes, and refused to follow crew instructions.



Kate Danyluk was a passenger on the flight. The Anchorage teacher tells The Associated Press she knew something was wrong because the flight attendants kept going back and forth in the aisles, and they had put on rubber gloves.



An Alaska Airlines spokesman said that no emergency was declared, but the decision was made to return to Anchorage.



When they landed, police escorted the man out the plane's back door.



Airport police Lt. Darcy Perry tells Anchorage television station KTVA that flight attendants found the man was naked.



FBI agents interviewed the man, but it wasn't clear if he was detained. The Anchorage FBI didn't return several messages.

2/7/2018 4:47:01 PM (GMT -8:00)