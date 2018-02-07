Dog helping clean up litter one walk at a time in Spokane

The Inland Northwest offers so many beautiful trails, so it’s unfortunate to see them littered with garbage. But help in cleaning up comes in an unusual form.

Eight-year-old Murphy is a German shepherd, Australian shepherd, and heeler mix. He loves going on walks, and playing with his owner Scott Jacob.

Scott takes Murphy on walks along trails and he sees trash every time. Jacob has always picked up anything he saw around him.

“I almost consider it my trail because I've been down here over the last 20 years and it's so terrible how much garbage is dumped down here and I like to do my part in cleaning up and keep everything in nice shape,” he says.

Then one day, Scott noticed a bottle that was a little difficult to reach. He pointed at it and Murphy went after it and brought it back to him.

“Now it's something he enjoys doing,” he says. “The first few times we were filling up big garbage bags.”

Scott makes sure that Murphy is safe. His hope is that one day people won’t litter.

“I wouldn't be disappointed at all if we came down here and there was nothing we pick up,” he says.

But until that time, Murphy’s paws and nose are hot on the trail.