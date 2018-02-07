Off-duty New Jersey state trooper saves choking infant

An off-duty New Jersey State Trooper helped save the life of a 2-week-old baby over the weekend.

New Jersey State Police say the trooper's neighbor ran to his house seeking help. On Saturday around 1:15 p.m., Trooper Robert Meyer was asleep after working a night shift when he was woken up by his neighbor. The neighbor said his granddaughter was choking and he went to Meyer's house because he saw the marked sheriff's car outside.

The trooper rushed four houses over to help. He didn't even put on shoes.

When Meyer got there, the baby was blue and struggling to breathe. Using a bulb syringe provided by the grandmother, Trooper Meyer cleared the baby's nose and mouth, which immediately cleared her airway of mucus that was obstructing her breathing. Shortly after her arrival, police and medics arrived to help.

Baby Elizabeth was taken to an area hospital where she was treated and released the same day. She suffered no serious injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.