Off-duty New Jersey state trooper saves choking infant - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Off-duty New Jersey state trooper saves choking infant

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -

An off-duty New Jersey State Trooper helped save the life of a 2-week-old baby over the weekend.

New Jersey State Police say the trooper's neighbor ran to his house seeking help. On Saturday around 1:15 p.m., Trooper Robert Meyer was asleep after working a night shift when he was woken up by his neighbor. The neighbor said his granddaughter was choking and he went to Meyer's house because he saw the marked sheriff's car outside.

The trooper rushed four houses over to help. He didn't even put on shoes.

When Meyer got there, the baby was blue and struggling to breathe. Using a bulb syringe provided by the grandmother, Trooper Meyer cleared the baby's nose and mouth, which immediately cleared her airway of mucus that was obstructing her breathing. Shortly after her arrival, police and medics arrived to help.

Baby Elizabeth was taken to an area hospital where she was treated and released the same day. She suffered no serious injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missing 10-year-old boy found safe

    Missing 10-year-old boy found safe

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 11:11 AM EST2018-02-07 16:11:16 GMT

    UPDATE:

    Missing 10-year-old Ricky Eastabrooks has been found safe according to Spokane Police.

    >>

    UPDATE:

    Missing 10-year-old Ricky Eastabrooks has been found safe according to Spokane Police.

    >>

  • Mom says Pasco daycare waxed toddler's eyebrows

    Mom says Pasco daycare waxed toddler's eyebrows

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 12:03 PM EST2018-02-07 17:03:28 GMT

    PASCO, Wash. - The two moms of the kids whose eyebrows were waxed by their daycare officially filed a police report today with the Pasco Police Department. The daycare - a non-profit organization at Columbia Basin College - is licensed by the Washington State Department of Early Learning. The center has been licensed for less than a year, and has had no complaints filed against them...until this one. 

    >>

    PASCO, Wash. - The two moms of the kids whose eyebrows were waxed by their daycare officially filed a police report today with the Pasco Police Department. The daycare - a non-profit organization at Columbia Basin College - is licensed by the Washington State Department of Early Learning. The center has been licensed for less than a year, and has had no complaints filed against them...until this one. 

    >>

  • Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop

    Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 5:47 PM EST2018-02-07 22:47:01 GMT

    ACTON, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts couple says it was fun when they started receiving free mystery packages from Amazon they hadn't ordered. Now they want it to stop. Mike and Kelly Gallivan, of Acton, tell The Boston Globe the first package arrived in October. They have continued to receive one or two a week with mostly cheap stuff like plastic fans and phone chargers.  The Gallivans say Amazon told them the merchandise was paid with a gift card with no send...

    >>

    ACTON, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts couple says it was fun when they started receiving free mystery packages from Amazon they hadn't ordered. Now they want it to stop. Mike and Kelly Gallivan, of Acton, tell The Boston Globe the first package arrived in October. They have continued to receive one or two a week with mostly cheap stuff like plastic fans and phone chargers.  The Gallivans say Amazon told them the merchandise was paid with a gift card with no send...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Prominent leader in Coeur d'Alene leads double life as sex predator

    Prominent leader in Coeur d'Alene leads double life as sex predator

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 10:07 PM EST2018-02-08 03:07:47 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A prominent member in the Coeur d’Alene community has been hiding a dirty secret; he’s a convicted child sex predator. According to Soar, the Fraternal Order of Eagles monthly newsletter, Ronald Nold brought in more new members than anyone else in the country in 2015. Ronald Nold was president of the Coeur d’Alene Eagles organization and over the summer he was busted in a child sex sting.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A prominent member in the Coeur d’Alene community has been hiding a dirty secret; he’s a convicted child sex predator. According to Soar, the Fraternal Order of Eagles monthly newsletter, Ronald Nold brought in more new members than anyone else in the country in 2015. Ronald Nold was president of the Coeur d’Alene Eagles organization and over the summer he was busted in a child sex sting.

    >>

  • Kirkland skier dies after hitting tree at Mission Ridge

    Kirkland skier dies after hitting tree at Mission Ridge

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 10:07 PM EST2018-02-08 03:07:09 GMT
    Courtesy Mission Ridge FacebookCourtesy Mission Ridge Facebook

    WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 25-year-old Kirkland man was fatally injured when he hit a tree while skiing at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says witnesses told authorities that the man lost control while skiing just after noon on Wednesday. The sheriff's office says the man was skiing on the "Lip Lip" run when he traveled off the right side of the run and struck a tree. The sheriff's office sa...

    >>

    WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 25-year-old Kirkland man was fatally injured when he hit a tree while skiing at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says witnesses told authorities that the man lost control while skiing just after noon on Wednesday. The sheriff's office says the man was skiing on the "Lip Lip" run when he traveled off the right side of the run and struck a tree. The sheriff's office sa...

    >>

  • New LA Times owner vows boost to its journalism

    New LA Times owner vows boost to its journalism

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 10:01 PM EST2018-02-08 03:01:12 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - The billionaire doctor who bought the Los Angeles Times says returning the newspaper to local ownership will give the paper a chance to preserve its mission and its independence.    Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong  (soon-shong) bought the Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune for $500 million on Wednesday from Chicago-based Tronc, Inc.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - The billionaire doctor who bought the Los Angeles Times says returning the newspaper to local ownership will give the paper a chance to preserve its mission and its independence.    Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong  (soon-shong) bought the Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune for $500 million on Wednesday from Chicago-based Tronc, Inc.

    >>
    •   