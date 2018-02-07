Man thanks Yoke's employees for helping him when he had a stroke

Man thanks Yoke's employees for helping him when he had a strokePosted: Updated:
Missing 10-year-old boy found safe
UPDATE:
Missing 10-year-old Ricky Eastabrooks has been found safe according to Spokane Police.>>
Mom says Pasco daycare waxed toddler's eyebrows
PASCO, Wash. - The two moms of the kids whose eyebrows were waxed by their daycare officially filed a police report today with the Pasco Police Department. The daycare - a non-profit organization at Columbia Basin College - is licensed by the Washington State Department of Early Learning. The center has been licensed for less than a year, and has had no complaints filed against them...until this one.>>
Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop
ACTON, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts couple says it was fun when they started receiving free mystery packages from Amazon they hadn't ordered. Now they want it to stop. Mike and Kelly Gallivan, of Acton, tell The Boston Globe the first package arrived in October. They have continued to receive one or two a week with mostly cheap stuff like plastic fans and phone chargers. The Gallivans say Amazon told them the merchandise was paid with a gift card with no send...>>
Real life lessons from 'This Is Us' house fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - This Is Us is one of the most popular shows on TV, and now a local fire department is hoping lessons from a recent episode can make a difference in real life. "I think they nailed that emotional feeling that you have going through this," Rick Frier says while watching Sunday's episode. And he should know.>>
Family of murdered baby boy leads effort for better childcare services in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Daycare is as expensive as college tuition and one Spokane family says that needs to change because that high cost contributed to their baby boy's death. Spokane Police say 10-month-old Caiden Henry was beaten to death by his babysitter, 28-year-old Joshua Mobley, last February. Court documents show Mobley started taking care of Caiden while his mother worked. Caiden’s mother knew Mobley>>
Spokane teen arrested with 1.5 lbs of packaged marijuana in her car
COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office reports a Spokane woman is in custody after a traffic stop yielded more than a pound and a half of packaged marijuana in her car. Late Saturday evening, deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office stopped a car near the rest area on Highway 195 for an issue with its headlight.>>
Prominent leader in Coeur d'Alene leads double life as sex predator
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A prominent member in the Coeur d’Alene community has been hiding a dirty secret; he’s a convicted child sex predator. According to Soar, the Fraternal Order of Eagles monthly newsletter, Ronald Nold brought in more new members than anyone else in the country in 2015. Ronald Nold was president of the Coeur d’Alene Eagles organization and over the summer he was busted in a child sex sting.>>
Kirkland skier dies after hitting tree at Mission Ridge
WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 25-year-old Kirkland man was fatally injured when he hit a tree while skiing at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says witnesses told authorities that the man lost control while skiing just after noon on Wednesday. The sheriff's office says the man was skiing on the "Lip Lip" run when he traveled off the right side of the run and struck a tree. The sheriff's office sa...>>
New LA Times owner vows boost to its journalism
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The billionaire doctor who bought the Los Angeles Times says returning the newspaper to local ownership will give the paper a chance to preserve its mission and its independence. Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong (soon-shong) bought the Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune for $500 million on Wednesday from Chicago-based Tronc, Inc.>>
Suspect in Spokane Valley rape charged with additional crimes
The man suspected of raping a convenience store employee last month has been charged with two additional crimes. Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detective Rob Satake has been investigating the case and on Wednesday the Sheriff's Office announced Rush will be charged with 1st Degree Burglary with Sexual Motivation and 1st Degree Kidnapping with Sexual Motivation. RELATED: Court Docs: Blood possibly found in rape suspect's car as detectives still search for missing woman ...>>
Spokane Police take 'super drug' off the streets
Spokane, Wash. Over the weekend Spokane Police made a big drug bust, "We believe and this will be confirmed by the drug lab testing the heroin we seized out of this arrest was laced with fentanyl. And looking at some of the experts and chemist that tell us how much more powerful fentanyl l is than heroin that's clearly a very dangerous mix," During several undercover buys, Spokane Police got a search warrant for this house in Browne's Addition and what the amount of>>
Selkirk Fire rescues dog from icy waters of Cocolalla Lake
COCOLALLA, Idaho - Selkirk Fire and Rescue crews rushed to Cocolalla Lake Wednesday to rescue a dog that fell through the ice. According to Battalion Chief Kevin Amorebieta, two dogs fell into the water around 4 p.m. One of the dogs was able to pull itself to safety. When crews arrived, Chassy the dog was about 125 feet off shore, barking and holding on with her paws. Selkirk Fire and Rescue sent two rescuers into the water and were able to rescue Chassy.>>
Man thanks Yoke's employees for helping him when he had a stroke
SPOKANE, Wash. - A daily trip to the grocery store becomes a life or death moment for one Spokane man. Richard O’Boyle says he’s a regular at the Yoke’s on North Foothills. “I figured I'd get some numbers to see if I got lucky,” he says. He won there last year, “so they know me pretty good,” he says. But on Sunday, when he went, he didn’t feel right. “I couldn't figure out what I was doing. I all of sudden went kind...>>
Off-duty New Jersey state trooper saves choking infant
PISCATAWAY, N.J. - An off-duty New Jersey State Trooper helped save the life of a 2-week-old baby over the weekend. New Jersey State Police say the trooper's neighbor ran to his house seeking help. On Saturday around 1:15 p.m., Trooper Robert Meyer was asleep after working a night shift when he was woken up by his neighbor. The neighbor said his granddaughter was choking and he went to Meyer's house because he saw the marked sheriff's car outside.>>
Dog helping clean up litter one walk at a time in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Inland Northwest offers so many beautiful trails, so it’s unfortunate to see them littered with garbage. But help in cleaning up comes in an unusual form. Eight-year-old Murphy is a German shepherd, Australian shepherd, and heeler mix. He loves going on walks, and playing with his owner Scott Jacob. Scott takes Murphy on walks along trails and he sees trash every time. Jacob has always picked up anything he saw around him. “I almost consider it my trai...>>
Hanford workers report smelling vapors for 2nd day in a row
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - For the second day in a row, workers have reported mysterious odors at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation tank farms. Two workers reported the odors Tuesday morning outside the SY Tank Farm. They both declined medical evaluations. Five workers reported smelling odors on Monday. The Tri-City Herald says workers report odors because they could be from potential harmful chemical vapors associated with waste in the underground tanks. ...>>
