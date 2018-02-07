Selkirk Fire rescues dog from icy waters of Cocolalla Lake

Selkirk Fire and Rescue crews rushed to Cocolalla Lake Wednesday to rescue a dog that fell through the ice.

According to Battalion Chief Kevin Amorebieta, two dogs fell into the water around 4 p.m. One of the dogs was able to pull itself to safety. When crews arrived, Chassy the dog was about 125 feet off shore, barking and holding on with her paws.

Selkirk Fire and Rescue sent two rescuers into the water and were able to rescue Chassy.