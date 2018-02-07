Prominent leader in Coeur d'Alene leads double life as sex preda - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Prominent leader in Coeur d'Alene leads double life as sex predator

Posted: Updated:
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

A prominent member in the Coeur d’Alene community has been hiding a dirty secret; he’s a convicted child sex predator.

According to Soar, the Fraternal Order of Eagles monthly newsletter, Ronald Nold brought in more new members than anyone else in the country in 2015.

Ronald Nold was president of the Coeur d’Alene Eagles organization and over the summer he was busted in a child sex sting.

But, his crimes with children go back even before that.

A quick search of the sex offender for Ronald Nold shows convictions in Malheur County, Oregon and Okanogan County, Washington.

However, this latest case dating back to August 2017 sheds new, troubling, light on Nold’s private activities.

According to court documents, Nold was arrested for talking with someone he thought was a 15 year old boy from a Craigslist ad.

A police report filed by the Coeur d’Alene Police Department states Nold wanted to engage in sex acts and that he would “a$$I$t”, documents say.

Nold went so far as to setting up a meeting with whom he thought was a teen at the Springhill Suites on Seltice Way, but that’s where he would be detained, questioned, and booked into jail.

The Fraternal Order of Eagles are known for their charitable works in communities across the country.

The Couer d’Alene Post 486 of the Eagles, where Nold was president once, said “Ronald Nold holds no officer or committee positions within the Coeur d’Alene Eagles.”

“Action regarding change of membership status due to alleged criminal activity cannot be taken until a member is convicted of the activity,” the statement read.

We also checked in with the Hayden Eagles location where, according to tax filings in Idaho, Nold was the secretary up until 2017.

A worker at the Hayden Eagles location told us that she could not answer any of our questions and we have yet to hear back from board members or trustees.

Former members of the Hayden Eagles tell us tonight that they've left the organization since learning of the accusations against their former secretary.

Court minutes filed in the case say Nold’s defense expects him to plead guilty at a pre-trial hearing in March.

Nold is currently charged with felony enticing through the Internet.

According to the Idaho repository, Nold’s $150,000 bond was paid in full in August 2017.

