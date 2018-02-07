Kirkland skier dies after hitting tree at Mission Ridge

(AP) - Authorities say a 25-year-old Kirkland man was fatally injured when he hit a tree while skiing at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort.



The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says witnesses told authorities that the man lost control while skiing just after noon on Wednesday.



The sheriff's office says the man was skiing on the "Lip Lip" run when he traveled off the right side of the run and struck a tree.



The sheriff's office says ski patrollers responded immediately and found the man unconscious and unresponsive.



The sheriff's office says medics continued to treat the man but their efforts were unsuccessful.



The man's name was not released.

