USA Gymnastics sets up fund for athletes abused by Nassar

USA Gymnastics sets up fund for athletes abused by Nassar

Posted: Updated:
INDIANAPOLIS -

(AP) - USA Gymnastics has established a fund it says it designed to assist gymnasts who were victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar.
  
The organization's president, Kerry Perry, says it wants to provide the financial support for the young women and girls to access counseling and mental health services. The Athlete Assistance Fund, announced Wednesday, is in cooperation with the National Gymnastics Foundation.
  
Nassar molested young girls and women - many of them gymnasts - while claiming to be treating them for injuries. He is serving a 60-year federal prison sentence for child pornography crimes. He's also been sentenced twice to at least 40 years in state prison in Michigan for sexual assaults.
  
A five-person committee of the National Gymnastics Foundation will oversee the fund. An independent third party will administer it.

2/7/2018 7:58:28 PM (GMT -8:00)

