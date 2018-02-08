Ex-swim coach's home searched amid sexual abuse allegations

(AP) - Investigators have searched the Seattle home of a former U.S. Olympic Team swimming coach amid allegations that he sexually abused and took explicit photos of an underage athlete.



The SeattlePI reports investigators with a Homeland Security taskforce searched Sean Hutchison's Seattle apartment Tuesday, recovering electronic devices they say may contain evidence.



Ariana Kukors, a member of the 2012 Olympic team, said in a statement to the media outlet Wednesday that she went to police recently with claims that Hutchison used his position as her longtime coach to "groom her" for abuse.



Hutchison left a Southern California program where he trained young women on the U.S. team in 2010 after speculation that he was sexually involved with a swimmer. He denied it.



Hutchison didn't immediately respond to an email for comment Wednesday.

2/7/2018 9:06:58 PM (GMT -8:00)