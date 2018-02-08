Spokane nurse stripped of license after discovery of child molestation conviction

A Spokane nurse had his license taken away after he was convicted of more than one child molestation charge.

The Washington Department of Health revoked 60-year-old Terry Basham’s nursing license in January.

On September 1, 2017, Basham was sentenced for first-degree child molestation and third-degree child molestation. According to court records the victims were 11 and 15-year-old girls.

After his arrest, staff searched Basham’s personal property and located a loaded firearm and two knives inside a bag at the rehabilitation center where he worked.

Documents say Basham worked at a rehabilitation center in Spokane from 1999 to 2016. It’s unclear exactly where Basham worked but multiple searches referenced Saint Luke’s Rehabilitation Institute.

KHQ reached out to Saint Luke’s for comment but has not heard back at this time.