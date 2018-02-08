UPDATE: Spokane nurse whose license was revoked for child sex convictions did not commit crimes at work

A Spokane nurse whose license was revoked after he was convicted of two child molestation charges did not commit the crimes at his work.

In a statement from Saint Luke's Rehabilitation Institute staff confirmed Terry Basham's employment, stating "a thorough investigation was conducted by law enforcement officials. There was no indication of illegal activity at the workplace related to the conviction."

Basham was fired from Saint Luke's for reasons not related to the child molestation case. Saint Luke's says he was terminated for violating a weapons policy when staff found a loaded firearm and two knives inside Basham's work bag. The weapons were found five days after his arrest for child molestation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

A Spokane nurse had his license taken away after he was convicted of more than one child molestation charge.

The Washington Department of Health revoked 60-year-old Terry Basham’s nursing license in January.

On September 1, 2017, Basham was sentenced for first-degree child molestation and third-degree child molestation. According to court records the victims were 11 and 15-year-old girls.

After his arrest, staff searched Basham’s personal property and located a loaded firearm and two knives inside a bag at the rehabilitation center where he worked.

Documents say Basham worked at a rehabilitation center in Spokane from 1999 to 2016. It’s unclear exactly where Basham worked but multiple searches referenced Saint Luke’s Rehabilitation Institute.

KHQ reached out to Saint Luke’s for comment but has not heard back at this time.