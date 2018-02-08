Give me a toy: Florida boy gets trapped in vending machine

Give me a toy: Florida boy gets trapped in vending machinePosted: Updated:
Deputies: Suspect tries to report items he stole as stolen
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley deputy investigating a report of a possible burglary found himself arresting the 'victim' who reported he had been burglarized. The deputy learned that the man had actually burglarized a neighboring apartment and was trying to report the items he stole as stolen after the true victim took some of the property back.>>
Prominent leader in Coeur d'Alene leads double life as sex predator
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A prominent member in the Coeur d’Alene community has been hiding a dirty secret; he’s a convicted child sex predator. According to Soar, the Fraternal Order of Eagles monthly newsletter, Ronald Nold brought in more new members than anyone else in the country in 2015. Ronald Nold was president of the Coeur d’Alene Eagles organization and over the summer he was busted in a child sex sting.>>
Spokane nurse stripped of license after discovery of child molestation conviction
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane nurse had his license taken away after he was convicted of more than one child molestation charge. The Washington Department of Health revoked 60-year-old Terry Basham’s nursing license in January. On September 1, 2017, Basham was sentenced for first-degree child molestation and third-degree child molestation. According to court records the victims were 11 and 15-year-old girls.>>
Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop
ACTON, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts couple says it was fun when they started receiving free mystery packages from Amazon they hadn't ordered. Now they want it to stop. Mike and Kelly Gallivan, of Acton, tell The Boston Globe the first package arrived in October. They have continued to receive one or two a week with mostly cheap stuff like plastic fans and phone chargers. The Gallivans say Amazon told them the merchandise was paid with a gift card with no send...>>
Spokane Police take 'super drug' off the streets
Spokane, Wash. Over the weekend Spokane Police made a big drug bust, "We believe and this will be confirmed by the drug lab testing the heroin we seized out of this arrest was laced with fentanyl. And looking at some of the experts and chemist that tell us how much more powerful fentanyl l is than heroin that's clearly a very dangerous mix," During several undercover buys, Spokane Police got a search warrant for this house in Browne's Addition and what the amount of>>
Michigan dad says Montana remains not his 3 missing sons
MORENCI, MICHIGAN (AP) - The father of three missing Michigan brothers says teeth and bone fragments found in September in Missoula, Montana, don't belong to them. WDIV-TV reports John Skelton said those are not his "boys" when asked about the remains during an interview at a Michigan prison where he is serving 10 to 15 years for unlawful imprisonment. Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton were 9, 7 and 5 when they were last seen in 2010. Skelton failed to retur...>>
Give me a toy: Florida boy gets trapped in vending machine
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - When a young Florida boy wanted a stuffed toy, he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine in the play area of a restaurant to fetch one. And, he got stuck inside the glass-encased structure. Thankfully, off-duty firefighter Jeremy House was also having dinner at the Beef O'Brady's restaurant in Titusville, on Florida's Atlantic coast.>>
Spokane nurse stripped of license after discovery of child molestation conviction
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane nurse had his license taken away after he was convicted of more than one child molestation charge. The Washington Department of Health revoked 60-year-old Terry Basham’s nursing license in January. On September 1, 2017, Basham was sentenced for first-degree child molestation and third-degree child molestation. According to court records the victims were 11 and 15-year-old girls.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, February 7th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, February 7th.>>
Prominent leader in Coeur d'Alene leads double life as sex predator
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A prominent member in the Coeur d’Alene community has been hiding a dirty secret; he’s a convicted child sex predator. According to Soar, the Fraternal Order of Eagles monthly newsletter, Ronald Nold brought in more new members than anyone else in the country in 2015. Ronald Nold was president of the Coeur d’Alene Eagles organization and over the summer he was busted in a child sex sting.>>
Ex-swim coach's home searched amid sexual abuse allegations
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Investigators have searched the Seattle home of a former U.S. Olympic Team swimming coach amid allegations that he sexually abused and took explicit photos of an underage athlete. The SeattlePI reports investigators with a Homeland Security taskforce searched Sean Hutchison's Seattle apartment Tuesday, recovering electronic devices they say may contain evidence. Ariana Kukors, a member of the 2012 Olympic team, said in a statement to the media outlet W...>>
USA Gymnastics sets up fund for athletes abused by Nassar
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - USA Gymnastics has established a fund it says it designed to assist gymnasts who were victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar. The organization's president, Kerry Perry, says it wants to provide the financial support for the young women and girls to access counseling and mental health services. The Athlete Assistance Fund, announced Wednesday, is in cooperation with the National Gymnastics Foundation. Nassar molested young girls and women - many o..>>
APNewsBreak: Sexual assault reports doubled at West Point
WASHINGTON (AP) - New data show the number of sexual assaults reported at the U.S. Military Academy roughly doubled during the last school year. It's the latest example of the military's persistent struggle to root out such misbehavior. It's the fourth year in a row that sexual assault reports increased at West Point. There were 50 reported cases in the school year that ended last summer, compared with 26 the previous year.>>
Kirkland skier dies after hitting tree at Mission Ridge
WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 25-year-old Kirkland man was fatally injured when he hit a tree while skiing at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says witnesses told authorities that the man lost control while skiing just after noon on Wednesday. The sheriff's office says the man was skiing on the "Lip Lip" run when he traveled off the right side of the run and struck a tree. The sheriff's office sa...>>
New LA Times owner vows boost to its journalism
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The billionaire doctor who bought the Los Angeles Times says returning the newspaper to local ownership will give the paper a chance to preserve its mission and its independence. Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong (soon-shong) bought the Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune for $500 million on Wednesday from Chicago-based Tronc, Inc.>>
Suspect in Spokane Valley rape charged with additional crimes
The man suspected of raping a convenience store employee last month has been charged with two additional crimes. Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detective Rob Satake has been investigating the case and on Wednesday the Sheriff's Office announced Rush will be charged with 1st Degree Burglary with Sexual Motivation and 1st Degree Kidnapping with Sexual Motivation. RELATED: Court Docs: Blood possibly found in rape suspect's car as detectives still search for missing woman ...>>
