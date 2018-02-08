Fraternity under fire for sex contest that encouraged members to - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Fraternity under fire for sex contest that encouraged members to sleep with heaviest women

Posted: Updated:
Zeta Beta Tau Franternity House At Cornell University Zeta Beta Tau Franternity House At Cornell University

KHQ.COM - Greek life at one of the nation's most prestigious universities is once again under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Members of the Zeta Beta Tau  fraternity at Cornell University are being investigated for having a sex contest which they called a "pig roast," referring to the fact that participants were ranked by the weight of the women they slept with. Preference was given to participants who not only slept with the most women, but also the heaviest women.

After receiving multiple reports of misconduct an investigation found that members got points for having sex with women. In the event of a tie, more points were awarded to the member who had sex with the woman who weighed the most.

In a statement from Zeta Beta Tau's national headquarters in Indianapolis, leaders of the organization say they're deeply disappointed by the allegations saying, "we are working with campus officials and the chapter on an action plan that includes a comprehensive membership review to rid the chapter of any men who may have participated in, or had knowledge of, these alleged activities."

Cornell has placed the fraternity on probation for two years. During that time, the chapter must have a live-in adviser, and participate in programs educating members about sexual assault. Some students see the sanctions as just another slap on the wrist.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Deputies: Suspect tries to report items he stole as stolen

    Deputies: Suspect tries to report items he stole as stolen

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 6:46 PM EST2018-02-06 23:46:07 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley deputy investigating a report of a possible burglary found himself arresting the 'victim' who reported he had been burglarized. The deputy learned that the man had actually burglarized a neighboring apartment and was trying to report the items he stole as stolen after the true victim took some of the property back.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley deputy investigating a report of a possible burglary found himself arresting the 'victim' who reported he had been burglarized. The deputy learned that the man had actually burglarized a neighboring apartment and was trying to report the items he stole as stolen after the true victim took some of the property back.

    >>

  • Prominent leader in Coeur d'Alene leads double life as sex predator

    Prominent leader in Coeur d'Alene leads double life as sex predator

    Thursday, February 8 2018 1:10 AM EST2018-02-08 06:10:05 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A prominent member in the Coeur d’Alene community has been hiding a dirty secret; he’s a convicted child sex predator. According to Soar, the Fraternal Order of Eagles monthly newsletter, Ronald Nold brought in more new members than anyone else in the country in 2015. Ronald Nold was president of the Coeur d’Alene Eagles organization and over the summer he was busted in a child sex sting.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A prominent member in the Coeur d’Alene community has been hiding a dirty secret; he’s a convicted child sex predator. According to Soar, the Fraternal Order of Eagles monthly newsletter, Ronald Nold brought in more new members than anyone else in the country in 2015. Ronald Nold was president of the Coeur d’Alene Eagles organization and over the summer he was busted in a child sex sting.

    >>

  • Spokane nurse stripped of license after discovery of child molestation conviction

    Spokane nurse stripped of license after discovery of child molestation conviction

    Thursday, February 8 2018 2:02 AM EST2018-02-08 07:02:24 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane nurse had his license taken away after he was convicted of more than one child molestation charge. The Washington Department of Health revoked 60-year-old Terry Basham’s nursing license in January. On September 1, 2017, Basham was sentenced for first-degree child molestation and third-degree child molestation. According to court records the victims were 11 and 15-year-old girls. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane nurse had his license taken away after he was convicted of more than one child molestation charge. The Washington Department of Health revoked 60-year-old Terry Basham’s nursing license in January. On September 1, 2017, Basham was sentenced for first-degree child molestation and third-degree child molestation. According to court records the victims were 11 and 15-year-old girls. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Fraternity under fire for sex contest that encouraged members to sleep with heaviest women

    Fraternity under fire for sex contest that encouraged members to sleep with heaviest women

    Thursday, February 8 2018 12:16 PM EST2018-02-08 17:16:32 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Greek life at one of the nation's most prestigious universities is once again under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Members of the Zeta Beta Tau  fraternity at Cornell University are being investigated for having a sex contest which they called a "pig roast," referring to the fact that participants were ranked by the weight of the women they slept with.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Greek life at one of the nation's most prestigious universities is once again under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Members of the Zeta Beta Tau  fraternity at Cornell University are being investigated for having a sex contest which they called a "pig roast," referring to the fact that participants were ranked by the weight of the women they slept with.

    >>

  • North Korea stages military parade on eve of Olympics

    North Korea stages military parade on eve of Olympics

    Thursday, February 8 2018 11:11 AM EST2018-02-08 16:11:58 GMT

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - North Korea has held a military parade and rally on Kim Il Sung Square a day before South Korea holds the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.   More than 10,000 troops had trained for the parade in advance. Residents practiced in plazas around the North Korean capital with bouquets of plastic flowers to be used to spell out slogans during the parade.

    >>

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - North Korea has held a military parade and rally on Kim Il Sung Square a day before South Korea holds the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.   More than 10,000 troops had trained for the parade in advance. Residents practiced in plazas around the North Korean capital with bouquets of plastic flowers to be used to spell out slogans during the parade.

    >>

  • Give me a toy: Florida boy gets trapped in vending machine

    Give me a toy: Florida boy gets trapped in vending machine

    Thursday, February 8 2018 10:00 AM EST2018-02-08 15:00:43 GMT

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - When a young Florida boy wanted a stuffed toy, he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine in the play area of a restaurant to fetch one. And, he got stuck inside the glass-encased structure. Thankfully, off-duty firefighter Jeremy House was also having dinner at the Beef O'Brady's restaurant in Titusville, on Florida's Atlantic coast. 

    >>

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - When a young Florida boy wanted a stuffed toy, he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine in the play area of a restaurant to fetch one. And, he got stuck inside the glass-encased structure. Thankfully, off-duty firefighter Jeremy House was also having dinner at the Beef O'Brady's restaurant in Titusville, on Florida's Atlantic coast. 

    >>
    •   