Dow plunges 1,000 as market swoons again
Deputies: Suspect tries to report items he stole as stolen
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley deputy investigating a report of a possible burglary found himself arresting the 'victim' who reported he had been burglarized. The deputy learned that the man had actually burglarized a neighboring apartment and was trying to report the items he stole as stolen after the true victim took some of the property back.>>
Prominent leader in Coeur d'Alene leads double life as sex predator
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A prominent member in the Coeur d’Alene community has been hiding a dirty secret; he’s a convicted child sex predator. According to Soar, the Fraternal Order of Eagles monthly newsletter, Ronald Nold brought in more new members than anyone else in the country in 2015. Ronald Nold was president of the Coeur d’Alene Eagles organization and over the summer he was busted in a child sex sting.>>
Spokane nurse stripped of license after discovery of child molestation conviction
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane nurse had his license taken away after he was convicted of more than one child molestation charge. The Washington Department of Health revoked 60-year-old Terry Basham’s nursing license in January. On September 1, 2017, Basham was sentenced for first-degree child molestation and third-degree child molestation. According to court records the victims were 11 and 15-year-old girls.>>
Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop
ACTON, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts couple says it was fun when they started receiving free mystery packages from Amazon they hadn't ordered. Now they want it to stop. Mike and Kelly Gallivan, of Acton, tell The Boston Globe the first package arrived in October. They have continued to receive one or two a week with mostly cheap stuff like plastic fans and phone chargers. The Gallivans say Amazon told them the merchandise was paid with a gift card with no send...>>
Fraternity under fire for sex contest that encouraged members to sleep with heaviest women
KHQ.COM - Greek life at one of the nation's most prestigious universities is once again under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Members of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity at Cornell University are being investigated for having a sex contest which they called a "pig roast," referring to the fact that participants were ranked by the weight of the women they slept with.>>
Spokane Police take 'super drug' off the streets
Spokane, Wash. Over the weekend Spokane Police made a big drug bust, "We believe and this will be confirmed by the drug lab testing the heroin we seized out of this arrest was laced with fentanyl. And looking at some of the experts and chemist that tell us how much more powerful fentanyl l is than heroin that's clearly a very dangerous mix," During several undercover buys, Spokane Police got a search warrant for this house in Browne's Addition and what the amount of>>
99-year-old wrong-way driver passed exam before deadly head-on crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Records show that a 99-year-old RV driver who investigators say killed two teenagers in a head-on crash after driving the wrong way on a Florida highway recently passed a re-examination in his home state of Michigan that let him keep his driver's license. Michigan driving records obtained Thursday by The Associated Press show someone reported Walter Roney to state motor vehicle officials in>>
Missoula considers ordinance to ban indoor vaping
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Missoula officials are considering a proposal that would ban vaping indoors and give businesses the option to ban smoking outside their entrances. The Missoulian reports the ordinance going before the city council would broaden the Montana Clean Indoor Air Act to include e-cigarette use and allow business owners to prohibit smoking within 25 feet (8 meters) of their establishments. The ordinance would also ban smoking in certain city-managed areas like...>>
State Senate passes bill involving Hanford worker safety
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - A bill to protect the health of workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation has passed the state Senate. The bill passed Wednesday and now heads to the state House of Representatives. Sponsored by Republican state Sen. Sharon Brown of Kennewick, the bill would create a task force to study worker health concerns. The task force would develop recommendations for treating workers who are exposed to chemical vapors in the Hanford tank farms. &nb...>>
Dow plunges 1,000 as market swoons again
NEW YORK - The Dow Jones industrial average plunged more than 1,000 points as a weeklong market swoon continued. The Dow is 10 percent below the record high it set just two weeks ago, putting it in what is known on Wall Street as a "correction." The Standard & Poor's 500, the benchmark for many index funds, is also 10 percent below the record high it set two weeks ago.>>
City of Spokane mulling the idea of a zip line running under the Monroe Street Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. - How does zip-lining under the Monroe Street Bridge sound? It could happen. City of Spokane Communications Director Brian Coddington says the City is considering a few new attractions that could include a zip line that begins at a spot near the downtown library and end at Glover Field in Peaceful Valley.>>
Seattle clears pot convictions, following San Francisco lead
SEATTLE, Wash. - Five years after Washington state legalized marijuana, Seattle officials say they're moving to automatically clear past misdemeanor convictions for pot possession. San Francisco recently took the same step. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and City Attorney Pete Holmes say they want to help undo damage from the drug war they say resulted in unfairly high arrest rates for minority communities.>>
Vandervert Construction placed in receivership
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane-based Vandervert Construction has been placed in receivership, though it's unclear if the company is headed toward liquidation or financial restructuring.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane-based Vandervert Construction has been placed in receivership, though it's unclear if the company is headed toward liquidation or financial restructuring. The company is responsible for hundred of projects throughout the Pacific Northwest over the last 40 years. Spokane attorney Barry Davidson has been appointed as the receiver for the company, which will allow him to manage assets for the owner, Tim Stulc, and creditors.
North Korea stages military parade on eve of Olympics
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - North Korea has held a military parade and rally on Kim Il Sung Square a day before South Korea holds the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. More than 10,000 troops had trained for the parade in advance. Residents practiced in plazas around the North Korean capital with bouquets of plastic flowers to be used to spell out slogans during the parade.>>
Give me a toy: Florida boy gets trapped in vending machine
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - When a young Florida boy wanted a stuffed toy, he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine in the play area of a restaurant to fetch one. And, he got stuck inside the glass-encased structure. Thankfully, off-duty firefighter Jeremy House was also having dinner at the Beef O'Brady's restaurant in Titusville, on Florida's Atlantic coast.>>
