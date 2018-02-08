City of Spokane mulling the idea of a zip line running under the - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

City of Spokane mulling the idea of a zip line running under the Monroe Street Bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. -

How does zip-lining under the Monroe Street Bridge sound? 

It could happen. 

City of Spokane Communications Director Brian Coddington says the City is considering a few new attractions.

One is a zip line that begins at a spot near the downtown library and ends at Glover Field in Peaceful Valley. 

Right now, the idea is just that - an idea. 

What do you think? Should the City move forward with this? Let us know on our Facebook page. 

  Deputies: Suspect tries to report items he stole as stolen

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley deputy investigating a report of a possible burglary found himself arresting the 'victim' who reported he had been burglarized. The deputy learned that the man had actually burglarized a neighboring apartment and was trying to report the items he stole as stolen after the true victim took some of the property back.

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley deputy investigating a report of a possible burglary found himself arresting the 'victim' who reported he had been burglarized. The deputy learned that the man had actually burglarized a neighboring apartment and was trying to report the items he stole as stolen after the true victim took some of the property back.

  Prominent leader in Coeur d'Alene leads double life as sex predator

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A prominent member in the Coeur d'Alene community has been hiding a dirty secret; he's a convicted child sex predator. According to Soar, the Fraternal Order of Eagles monthly newsletter, Ronald Nold brought in more new members than anyone else in the country in 2015. Ronald Nold was president of the Coeur d'Alene Eagles organization and over the summer he was busted in a child sex sting.

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A prominent member in the Coeur d’Alene community has been hiding a dirty secret; he’s a convicted child sex predator. According to Soar, the Fraternal Order of Eagles monthly newsletter, Ronald Nold brought in more new members than anyone else in the country in 2015. Ronald Nold was president of the Coeur d’Alene Eagles organization and over the summer he was busted in a child sex sting.

  Spokane nurse stripped of license after discovery of child molestation conviction

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane nurse had his license taken away after he was convicted of more than one child molestation charge. The Washington Department of Health revoked 60-year-old Terry Basham's nursing license in January. On September 1, 2017, Basham was sentenced for first-degree child molestation and third-degree child molestation. According to court records the victims were 11 and 15-year-old girls. 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane nurse had his license taken away after he was convicted of more than one child molestation charge. The Washington Department of Health revoked 60-year-old Terry Basham’s nursing license in January. On September 1, 2017, Basham was sentenced for first-degree child molestation and third-degree child molestation. According to court records the victims were 11 and 15-year-old girls. 

  Missoula considers ordinance to ban indoor vaping

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Missoula officials are considering a proposal that would ban vaping indoors and give businesses the option to ban smoking outside their entrances. The Missoulian reports the ordinance going before the city council would broaden the Montana Clean Indoor Air Act to include e-cigarette use and allow business owners to prohibit smoking within 25 feet (8 meters) of their establishments. The ordinance would also ban smoking in certain city-managed areas like...

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Missoula officials are considering a proposal that would ban vaping indoors and give businesses the option to ban smoking outside their entrances. The Missoulian reports the ordinance going before the city council would broaden the Montana Clean Indoor Air Act to include e-cigarette use and allow business owners to prohibit smoking within 25 feet (8 meters) of their establishments. The ordinance would also ban smoking in certain city-managed areas like...

  State Senate passes bill involving Hanford worker safety

    RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - A bill to protect the health of workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation has passed the state Senate. The bill passed Wednesday and now heads to the state House of Representatives. Sponsored by Republican state Sen. Sharon Brown of Kennewick, the bill would create a task force to study worker health concerns. The task force would develop recommendations for treating workers who are exposed to chemical vapors in the Hanford tank farms.

    RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - A bill to protect the health of workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation has passed the state Senate. The bill passed Wednesday and now heads to the state House of Representatives. Sponsored by Republican state Sen. Sharon Brown of Kennewick, the bill would create a task force to study worker health concerns. The task force would develop recommendations for treating workers who are exposed to chemical vapors in the Hanford tank farms.  &nb...

  Dow plunges 1,000 as market swoons again

    NEW YORK - The Dow Jones industrial average plunged more than 1,000 points as a weeklong market swoon continued. The Dow is 10 percent below the record high it set just two weeks ago, putting it in what is known on Wall Street as a "correction." The Standard & Poor's 500, the benchmark for many index funds, is also 10 percent below the record high it set two weeks ago.

    NEW YORK - The Dow Jones industrial average plunged more than 1,000 points as a weeklong market swoon continued. The Dow is 10 percent below the record high it set just two weeks ago, putting it in what is known on Wall Street as a "correction." The Standard & Poor's 500, the benchmark for many index funds, is also 10 percent below the record high it set two weeks ago.

