Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 8th

Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 8thPosted: Updated:
Prominent leader in Coeur d'Alene leads double life as sex predator
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A prominent member in the Coeur d’Alene community has been hiding a dirty secret; he’s a convicted child sex predator. According to Soar, the Fraternal Order of Eagles monthly newsletter, Ronald Nold brought in more new members than anyone else in the country in 2015. Ronald Nold was president of the Coeur d’Alene Eagles organization and over the summer he was busted in a child sex sting.>>
Deputies: Suspect tries to report items he stole as stolen
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley deputy investigating a report of a possible burglary found himself arresting the 'victim' who reported he had been burglarized. The deputy learned that the man had actually burglarized a neighboring apartment and was trying to report the items he stole as stolen after the true victim took some of the property back.>>
UPDATE: Spokane nurse whose license was revoked for child sex convictions did not commit crimes at work
SPOKANE, Wash. - In a statement from Saint Luke's Rehabilitation Institute staff confirmed Terry Basham's employment, stating "a thorough investigation was conducted by law enforcement officials. There was no indication of illegal activity at the workplace related to the conviction.">>
Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop
ACTON, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts couple says it was fun when they started receiving free mystery packages from Amazon they hadn't ordered. Now they want it to stop. Mike and Kelly Gallivan, of Acton, tell The Boston Globe the first package arrived in October. They have continued to receive one or two a week with mostly cheap stuff like plastic fans and phone chargers. The Gallivans say Amazon told them the merchandise was paid with a gift card with no send...>>
Fraternity under fire for sex contest that encouraged members to sleep with heaviest women
KHQ.COM - Greek life at one of the nation's most prestigious universities is once again under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Members of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity at Cornell University are being investigated for having a sex contest which they called a "pig roast," referring to the fact that participants were ranked by the weight of the women they slept with.>>
Spokane Police take 'super drug' off the streets
Spokane, Wash. Over the weekend Spokane Police made a big drug bust, "We believe and this will be confirmed by the drug lab testing the heroin we seized out of this arrest was laced with fentanyl. And looking at some of the experts and chemist that tell us how much more powerful fentanyl l is than heroin that's clearly a very dangerous mix," During several undercover buys, Spokane Police got a search warrant for this house in Browne's Addition and what the amount of>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 8th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 8th.>>
The Latest: Senate passes massive budget agreement
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Congress and spending legislation (all times local): 11 p.m. A short government shutdown is assured as the Senate has recessed until just after a Thursday midnight deadline to pass a temporary funding bill. Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul sparked the shutdown after blocking repeated attempts by GOP leaders to speed up a vote on the stopgap funding bill, which is attached to a huge bipartisan budget agreement.>>
How a government shutdown could affect you
SPOKANE, Wash. - A government shutdown will have far-reaching consequences for some, but minimal impact on others. Mail will still be delivered. Social Security and Medicare benefits will continue to flow. But vacationers will be turned away from national parks and Smithsonian museums. Low-to-moderate income borrowers and first-time homebuyers seeking government-backed mortgages could face delays. Here is a look at how services>>
Money raised for father who tried to attack Nassar will go to victims of abuse
Money raised for father who tried to attack Nassar will go to victims of abuse(AP) — A man who tried to attack former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom is thanking people who donated $31,000 online but says he doesn't want the money. Randy Margraves says refunds are available. After March 9, any money in the GoFundMe account will be donated to groups that help victims of physical abuse. Margraves had no role in the GoFundMe effort. He thanked fellow members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Margraves' three ...>>(AP) — A man who tried to attack former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom is thanking people who donated $31,000 online but says he doesn't want the money. Randy Margraves says refunds are available. After March 9, any money in the GoFundMe account will be donated to groups that help victims of physical abuse. Margraves had no role in the GoFundMe effort. He thanked fellow members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Margraves' three ...>>
Police: Georgia man spanks stranger's toddler in checkout line
NEWNAN, Ga. - A toddler begging to his father for a candy bar in a grocery store checkout line ended with a total stranger smacking the child’s hand and paddling his bottom, according to police. Logan Morris, the boy’s father, told FOX 5 News he was in shock and that it wasn’t as if his child was acting up or being insistent. “He was saying, ‘Please Dad, I want a piece of candy,’” Morris said. Newnan Police arrested>>
Spokane Police Department recognized across west coast for shutting down nuisance houses
SPOKANE, Wash. There’s new information about an abandoned home in north Spokane that's caused a lot of problems. The home is located right by a park that's popular with kids. After several calls to Crime Check, the home is finally boarded up. The home received an “Abandoned Property Chronic Nuisance Notice,” and whoever was inside the abandoned home, can’t come back. The neighborhood c...>>
5 children hurt when teen rolls truck in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say five children were hurt when a truck rolled over in Kennewick. The Tri-City Herald reports an unlicensed 17-year-old girl was driving a 2005 Toyota Tundra pickup Thursday afternoon near 95 Private Road SE, about a half-mile north of that road's intersection with Badger Canyon Road. Benton Sheriff's Lt. Erik Magnuson says the teen picked up passengers, with some standing on the running boards of the truck as she drove. Magnu...>>
Man fatally shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5
MILTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a man was shot and killed in a road-rage altercation with a female motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Seattle. Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on I-5 south in Milton. Bova told The News Tribune that the motorcyclist and man in a car stopped in the left lane of the freeway after a dispute on the road. Witnesses told responding troopers that the incident b...>>
Expert: 2017 Montana fire season worst in at least 100 years
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - An expert says Montana's fire season last year was the largest in at least 100 years. The Great Falls Tribune reported Thursday that meteorologist Mike Richmond says a total of 2,190 square miles (5,670 square kilometers) burned in Montana in 2017. Richmond, who works for the Northern Rockies Coordination Center's Predictive Services, says the state's previous top fire season was 2012, when 1,875 square miles (4,860 square kilometers) burned. &nb...>>
People receiving mysterious text from an email address they don't know
SPOKANE, Wash. - Have you gotten a text that looks like this? Well, you’re not alone. Multiple people in the Spokane area have received the same thing. While the BBB hasn’t heard about this particular case, they say it’s always important to be careful. If someone responded to that text, it looks like an attachment is sent over. Don’t click on it. The BBB says you don’t know what it is and it could be some malicious content. For more information ...>>
