Do you know who this is? Spokane Police and SPS asking for your help

If you can identify this subject and/or provide a location for the vehicle please call (509)354-SAFE and reference report #2018-20021136 when leaving your tip.

Spokane Public School and the Spokane Police Department are asking for your help identifying a person of interest for trespassing on school property.

Spokane Police tell KHQ someone broke into the men's locker room at North Central High School and used a bolt cutter to break into lockers. Police say the thief took off with a lot of valuables.

The police department provided the photos attached to this story because the man seen in them is not a student at any Spokane Public School and they would like to talk with him.

If you can identify this subject and/or provide a location for the vehicle please call (509)354-SAFE and reference report #2018-20021136 when leaving your tip.