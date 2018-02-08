Do you know who this is? Spokane Police and SPS asking for your - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Do you know who this is? Spokane Police and SPS asking for your help

Posted: Updated:
If you can identify this subject and/or provide a location for the vehicle please call (509)354-SAFE and reference report #2018-20021136 when leaving your tip. If you can identify this subject and/or provide a location for the vehicle please call (509)354-SAFE and reference report #2018-20021136 when leaving your tip.
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane Public School and the Spokane Police Department are asking for your help identifying a person of interest for trespassing on school property. 

Spokane Police tell KHQ someone broke into the men's locker room at North Central High School and used a bolt cutter to break into lockers. Police say the thief took off with a lot of valuables. 

The police department provided the photos attached to this story because the man seen in them is not a student at any Spokane Public School and they would like to talk with him. 

If you can identify this subject and/or provide a location for the vehicle please call (509)354-SAFE and reference report #2018-20021136 when leaving your tip.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Prominent leader in Coeur d'Alene leads double life as sex predator

    Prominent leader in Coeur d'Alene leads double life as sex predator

    Thursday, February 8 2018 1:10 AM EST2018-02-08 06:10:05 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A prominent member in the Coeur d’Alene community has been hiding a dirty secret; he’s a convicted child sex predator. According to Soar, the Fraternal Order of Eagles monthly newsletter, Ronald Nold brought in more new members than anyone else in the country in 2015. Ronald Nold was president of the Coeur d’Alene Eagles organization and over the summer he was busted in a child sex sting.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A prominent member in the Coeur d’Alene community has been hiding a dirty secret; he’s a convicted child sex predator. According to Soar, the Fraternal Order of Eagles monthly newsletter, Ronald Nold brought in more new members than anyone else in the country in 2015. Ronald Nold was president of the Coeur d’Alene Eagles organization and over the summer he was busted in a child sex sting.

    >>

  • Deputies: Suspect tries to report items he stole as stolen

    Deputies: Suspect tries to report items he stole as stolen

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 6:46 PM EST2018-02-06 23:46:07 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley deputy investigating a report of a possible burglary found himself arresting the 'victim' who reported he had been burglarized. The deputy learned that the man had actually burglarized a neighboring apartment and was trying to report the items he stole as stolen after the true victim took some of the property back.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley deputy investigating a report of a possible burglary found himself arresting the 'victim' who reported he had been burglarized. The deputy learned that the man had actually burglarized a neighboring apartment and was trying to report the items he stole as stolen after the true victim took some of the property back.

    >>

  • Spokane nurse stripped of license after discovery of child molestation conviction

    Spokane nurse stripped of license after discovery of child molestation conviction

    Thursday, February 8 2018 2:02 AM EST2018-02-08 07:02:24 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane nurse had his license taken away after he was convicted of more than one child molestation charge. The Washington Department of Health revoked 60-year-old Terry Basham’s nursing license in January. On September 1, 2017, Basham was sentenced for first-degree child molestation and third-degree child molestation. According to court records the victims were 11 and 15-year-old girls. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane nurse had his license taken away after he was convicted of more than one child molestation charge. The Washington Department of Health revoked 60-year-old Terry Basham’s nursing license in January. On September 1, 2017, Basham was sentenced for first-degree child molestation and third-degree child molestation. According to court records the victims were 11 and 15-year-old girls. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • New bill would tweak Idaho's trespassing laws

    New bill would tweak Idaho's trespassing laws

    Thursday, February 8 2018 8:04 PM EST2018-02-09 01:04:41 GMT
    Jonathon Young @jyoungJonathon Young @jyoung

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho House panel has introduced legislation that would add increased fines for trespassing on private property.    The Idaho Statesman reports that House Agricultural Affairs Chairwoman Judy Boyle on Thursday described the state's trespass laws as a "patchwork" and in need of an update.    If approved, Boyle's bill would set trespassing penalties anywhere from $50 to $500, with higher fees for people who intentionally 

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho House panel has introduced legislation that would add increased fines for trespassing on private property.    The Idaho Statesman reports that House Agricultural Affairs Chairwoman Judy Boyle on Thursday described the state's trespass laws as a "patchwork" and in need of an update.    If approved, Boyle's bill would set trespassing penalties anywhere from $50 to $500, with higher fees for people who intentionally 

    >>

  • Danish volunteer finds $8,284 in charity shop coat pocket

    Danish volunteer finds $8,284 in charity shop coat pocket

    Thursday, February 8 2018 7:52 PM EST2018-02-09 00:52:55 GMT
    Stock image (this isn't the jacket)Stock image (this isn't the jacket)

    COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - A Danish volunteer in a secondhand charity shop has found $8,284 in the pocket of a coat he was preparing to put on sale. Jens Erik Christensen told a regional daily that the woman's coat was in a bag with other clothes left in the DanChurchSocial shop's container near Soroe, 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of Copenhagen. Christensen told the newspaper Dagbladet Ringsted og Sjaellandske on Thursday that he was checking the coat's buttons, zippers and poc...

    >>

    COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - A Danish volunteer in a secondhand charity shop has found $8,284 in the pocket of a coat he was preparing to put on sale. Jens Erik Christensen told a regional daily that the woman's coat was in a bag with other clothes left in the DanChurchSocial shop's container near Soroe, 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of Copenhagen. Christensen told the newspaper Dagbladet Ringsted og Sjaellandske on Thursday that he was checking the coat's buttons, zippers and poc...

    >>

  • Olympic Games in Africa? A door long shut could be opening

    Olympic Games in Africa? A door long shut could be opening

    Thursday, February 8 2018 7:44 PM EST2018-02-09 00:44:31 GMT

     PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - Other than Antarctica, only one continent on the planet has never hosted an Olympic Games: Africa. Finally, though, that could be about to change. But there'll be a step to take before that happens: hosting the much smaller Youth Olympic Games in 2022.    IOC President Thomas Bach says a "mini-Olympic event" will be held on the continent, though a specific country hasn't been selected. The move 

    >>

     PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - Other than Antarctica, only one continent on the planet has never hosted an Olympic Games: Africa. Finally, though, that could be about to change. But there'll be a step to take before that happens: hosting the much smaller Youth Olympic Games in 2022.    IOC President Thomas Bach says a "mini-Olympic event" will be held on the continent, though a specific country hasn't been selected. The move 

    >>
    •   