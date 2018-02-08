College student says she flushed her emotional support hamster d - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

College student says she flushed her emotional support hamster down the toilet at suggestion of Spirit Airlines

(this is not Pebbles the hamster) Stock image from Ricky Kharawala @rk2productions (this is not Pebbles the hamster) Stock image from Ricky Kharawala @rk2productions
BALTIMORE -

A college student flushed her pet hamster down the toilet after she says Spirit Airlines told her she wasn't able to fly with the animal. 

The student said a Spirit Airlines employee suggested she flush her emotional support hamster, Pebbles, the student's lawyer Adam Goodman told CNBC. The airlines denies that this is the case. 

According to CNBC, a Nov. 29 email from Spirit had given Belen Aldecosea a green light to bring the hamster on board.

When she arrived at Baltimore-Washington International Airport in late November, the airline wouldn't let her bring Pebbles with her on board.

"Belen, I can't begin to enough apologize that our agent was unable to provide you with the correct information regarding animals allowed on-board our aircraft," the Spirit representative responded.

Spirit denied that one of its employees suggested that she flush the hamster, CNBC reports. 

"After researching this incident, we can say confidently that at no point did any of our agents suggest this guest (or any other for that matter) should flush or otherwise injure an animal," Spirit spokesman Derek Dombrowski said. "It is incredibly disheartening to hear this guest reportedly decided to end her own pet's life."

Her lawyer says she is considering filing a lawsuit.

21-year-old Aldecosea wanted to fly home because she was dealing with health problems at school, but she was too young to rent a car, Goodman told CNBC. Aldecosea considered letting the dwarf hamster run free but thought it would be more humane to quickly end Pebbles' life, according to The Miami Herald, which first reported the incident.

"I didn't have any other options," she told the newspaper.

The U.S. Transportation Safety Administration has no problem with carry-on hamsters.

“Hamsters are welcome in our checkpoint. Their container would typically go through the X-ray while the owner would hold the hamster as the passenger walks through the metal detector so the creature is not subjected to radiation,” TSA spokeswoman Sari Koshetz told The Miami Herald.

It’s up to airlines whether they allow hamsters on board. Most major carriers such as American, Delta and United, however, don’t allow rodents over concerns about safety and health.

 Starting next month, Delta Airlines and United Airlines will require written confirmation that travelers' emotional support animals are trained.

Last month, United Airlines denied a passenger who wanted to bring her emotional support peacock on a cross-country flight, stating that the animal did not meet size and weight standards.

  • Prominent leader in Coeur d'Alene leads double life as sex predator

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A prominent member in the Coeur d’Alene community has been hiding a dirty secret; he’s a convicted child sex predator. According to Soar, the Fraternal Order of Eagles monthly newsletter, Ronald Nold brought in more new members than anyone else in the country in 2015. Ronald Nold was president of the Coeur d’Alene Eagles organization and over the summer he was busted in a child sex sting.

  • Deputies: Suspect tries to report items he stole as stolen

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley deputy investigating a report of a possible burglary found himself arresting the 'victim' who reported he had been burglarized. The deputy learned that the man had actually burglarized a neighboring apartment and was trying to report the items he stole as stolen after the true victim took some of the property back.

  • Spokane nurse stripped of license after discovery of child molestation conviction

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane nurse had his license taken away after he was convicted of more than one child molestation charge. The Washington Department of Health revoked 60-year-old Terry Basham’s nursing license in January. On September 1, 2017, Basham was sentenced for first-degree child molestation and third-degree child molestation. According to court records the victims were 11 and 15-year-old girls. 

  • New bill would tweak Idaho's trespassing laws

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho House panel has introduced legislation that would add increased fines for trespassing on private property.    The Idaho Statesman reports that House Agricultural Affairs Chairwoman Judy Boyle on Thursday described the state's trespass laws as a "patchwork" and in need of an update.    If approved, Boyle's bill would set trespassing penalties anywhere from $50 to $500, with higher fees for people who intentionally 

  • Danish volunteer finds $8,284 in charity shop coat pocket

    COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - A Danish volunteer in a secondhand charity shop has found $8,284 in the pocket of a coat he was preparing to put on sale. Jens Erik Christensen told a regional daily that the woman's coat was in a bag with other clothes left in the DanChurchSocial shop's container near Soroe, 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of Copenhagen. Christensen told the newspaper Dagbladet Ringsted og Sjaellandske on Thursday that he was checking the coat's buttons, zippers and poc...

  • Olympic Games in Africa? A door long shut could be opening

     PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - Other than Antarctica, only one continent on the planet has never hosted an Olympic Games: Africa. Finally, though, that could be about to change. But there'll be a step to take before that happens: hosting the much smaller Youth Olympic Games in 2022.    IOC President Thomas Bach says a "mini-Olympic event" will be held on the continent, though a specific country hasn't been selected. The move 

