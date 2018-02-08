Police: Cartoon-like sketch isn't a joke- it led them to a suspect

Police in Lancaster, Pennsylvania have probably seen better hand-drawn sketches of suspects, but they say the one they received from a robbery witness got the job done.

Officers say the man they were searching for pretended to be an employee at Central Market on Jan. 30 when an actual worker was away from the vendor’s stand. He then took cash from the register and fled on foot.

Police say the suspect was described as a possibly South American or Asian man who’s 30 to 40 years old with straight black hair, wide cheekbones and a pointed chin. A witness gave an officer a hand-drawn sketch, hoping it would help.

With two dots for eyes and squiggles for hair, the sketch didn't give police much to go off of.

It may have appeared to be an amateur drawing, police said, but it, along with the physical descriptors, it jogged the memory of at least one investigator to provide a potential suspect name. The information was passed on to an officer, police said. A photo array was prepared and later shown to the witness who provided the sketch.

The witness identified 44-year-old Hung Phuoc Nguyen as the suspect, police said. They filed an arrest warrant Wednesday charging him with theft.