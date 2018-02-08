Montana recommends against Yellowstone grizzly hunt in 2018

Montana recommends against Yellowstone grizzly hunt in 2018Posted: Updated:
Prominent leader in Coeur d'Alene leads double life as sex predator
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A prominent member in the Coeur d’Alene community has been hiding a dirty secret; he’s a convicted child sex predator. According to Soar, the Fraternal Order of Eagles monthly newsletter, Ronald Nold brought in more new members than anyone else in the country in 2015. Ronald Nold was president of the Coeur d’Alene Eagles organization and over the summer he was busted in a child sex sting.>>
Deputies: Suspect tries to report items he stole as stolen
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley deputy investigating a report of a possible burglary found himself arresting the 'victim' who reported he had been burglarized. The deputy learned that the man had actually burglarized a neighboring apartment and was trying to report the items he stole as stolen after the true victim took some of the property back.>>
Spokane nurse stripped of license after discovery of child molestation conviction
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane nurse had his license taken away after he was convicted of more than one child molestation charge. The Washington Department of Health revoked 60-year-old Terry Basham’s nursing license in January. On September 1, 2017, Basham was sentenced for first-degree child molestation and third-degree child molestation. According to court records the victims were 11 and 15-year-old girls.>>
Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop
ACTON, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts couple says it was fun when they started receiving free mystery packages from Amazon they hadn't ordered. Now they want it to stop. Mike and Kelly Gallivan, of Acton, tell The Boston Globe the first package arrived in October. They have continued to receive one or two a week with mostly cheap stuff like plastic fans and phone chargers. The Gallivans say Amazon told them the merchandise was paid with a gift card with no send...>>
Fraternity under fire for sex contest that encouraged members to sleep with heaviest women
KHQ.COM - Greek life at one of the nation's most prestigious universities is once again under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Members of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity at Cornell University are being investigated for having a sex contest which they called a "pig roast," referring to the fact that participants were ranked by the weight of the women they slept with.>>
Spokane Police take 'super drug' off the streets
Spokane, Wash. Over the weekend Spokane Police made a big drug bust, "We believe and this will be confirmed by the drug lab testing the heroin we seized out of this arrest was laced with fentanyl. And looking at some of the experts and chemist that tell us how much more powerful fentanyl l is than heroin that's clearly a very dangerous mix," During several undercover buys, Spokane Police got a search warrant for this house in Browne's Addition and what the amount of>>
New bill would tweak Idaho's trespassing laws
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho House panel has introduced legislation that would add increased fines for trespassing on private property. The Idaho Statesman reports that House Agricultural Affairs Chairwoman Judy Boyle on Thursday described the state's trespass laws as a "patchwork" and in need of an update. If approved, Boyle's bill would set trespassing penalties anywhere from $50 to $500, with higher fees for people who intentionally>>
Danish volunteer finds $8,284 in charity shop coat pocket
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - A Danish volunteer in a secondhand charity shop has found $8,284 in the pocket of a coat he was preparing to put on sale. Jens Erik Christensen told a regional daily that the woman's coat was in a bag with other clothes left in the DanChurchSocial shop's container near Soroe, 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of Copenhagen. Christensen told the newspaper Dagbladet Ringsted og Sjaellandske on Thursday that he was checking the coat's buttons, zippers and poc...>>
Olympic Games in Africa? A door long shut could be opening
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - Other than Antarctica, only one continent on the planet has never hosted an Olympic Games: Africa. Finally, though, that could be about to change. But there'll be a step to take before that happens: hosting the much smaller Youth Olympic Games in 2022. IOC President Thomas Bach says a "mini-Olympic event" will be held on the continent, though a specific country hasn't been selected. The move>>
Apple investigating claim that AirPods started smoking & burst open
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa, Florida man literally had his speakers blown earlier this week. Jason Colon tells the NBC affiliate in Tampa that he was listening to music while working out at the LA Fitness in Saint Petersburg when he noticed smoke billowing from his Apple AirPods. He says he set the AirPods down on a piece of workout equipment to get help, but when he returned, he was shocked to find the right earbud blown apart and charred.>>
Montana recommends against Yellowstone grizzly hunt in 2018
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana wildlife officials are recommending against holding a grizzly bear hunt in 2018 after the animals lost their federal protections across a three-state region around Yellowstone National Park. Fish, Wildlife and Parks Director Martha Williams said Thursday the state wants to demonstrate its commitment to the grizzly's long-term recovery. State wildlife commissioners will consider the matter Feb. 15. An>>
Idaho to send 250 inmates to Texas
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Officials with the Idaho Department of Correction say up to 250 male inmates will be moved to a correctional center in Texas due to a shortage of beds in Idaho's prisons and jails. Director Henry Atencio said Thursday that he knows the move creates challenges for inmates and their families, but Idaho simply has no more room. The Idaho inmates are headed to Karnes County Correctional Center in Karnes City, Texas, which is operated by GEO Group. &n...>>
Police: Cartoon-like sketch isn't a joke- it led them to a suspect
LANCASTER, Pa. - Police in Lancaster, Pennsylvania have probably seen better hand-drawn sketches of suspects, but they say the one they received from a robbery witness got the job done. Officers say the man they were searching for pretended to be an employee at Central Market on Jan. 30 when an actual worker was away from the vendor’s stand. He then took cash from the register and fled on foot. Police say the suspect was>>
College student says she flushed her emotional support hamster down the toilet at suggestion of Spirit Airlines
BALTIMORE - A college student flushed her pet hamster down the toilet after she says Spirit Airlines told her she wasn't able to fly with the animal. The student said a Spirit Airlines employee suggested she flush her emotional support hamster, Pebbles, the student's lawyer Adam Goodman told CNBC. The airlines denies that this is the case. According to CNBC, a Nov. 29 email from Spirit had given Belen Aldecosea a green light to bring the hamster on board.>>
Do you know who this is? Spokane Police and SPS asking for your help
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public School and the Spokane Police Department are asking for your help identifying a person of interest for trespassing on school property. Spokane Police tell KHQ someone broke into the men's locker room at North Central High School and used a bolt cutter to break into lockers. Police say the thief took off with a lot of valuables.>>
Idaho to send 250 inmates to Texas
BOISE, Idaho - Officials with the Idaho Department of Correction say up to 250 male inmates will be moved to a correctional center in Texas due to a shortage of beds in Idaho's prisons and jails. Director Henry Atencio said Thursday that he knows the move creates challenges for inmates and their families, but Idaho simply has no more room.>>
