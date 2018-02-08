Apple investigating claim that AirPods started smoking & burst open

A Tampa, Florida man literally had his speakers blown earlier this week.

Jason Colon tells the NBC affiliate in Tampa that he was listening to music while working out at the LA Fitness in Saint Petersburg when he noticed smoke billowing from his Apple AirPods.

He says he set the AirPods down on a piece of workout equipment to get help, but when he returned, he was shocked to find the right earbud blown apart and charred.

Colon says he's thankful he thought to remove the headphones before they went up in apparent flames.

"It already popped. I didn't, you know, see it happen, but I mean it already fried. I mean, you can see where it looks like flame damage," Colon said. "I don't know what would've happened to my ear, you know? But I mean, I'm sure that since it hangs down, I mean, it could've been ear lobe, you know, my ear lobe could've got burnt."

An Apple spokeswoman told the NBC affiliate in Tampa that the company is investigating and will reach out to Colon.