Olympic Games in Africa? A door long shut could be opening

(AP) - Other than Antarctica, only one continent on the planet has never hosted an Olympic Games: Africa. Finally, though, that could be about to change.



But there'll be a step to take before that happens: hosting the much smaller Youth Olympic Games in 2022.



IOC President Thomas Bach says a "mini-Olympic event" will be held on the continent, though a specific country hasn't been selected. The move could signal the possibility of an eventual Olympics in Africa.



Africa has never hosted a Games. Europe has hosted 30, North America 12. Asia has hosted seven with two more on the horizon: the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo and the next Winter Games in Beijing in 2022.

2/8/2018 4:18:24 PM (GMT -8:00)