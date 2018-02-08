City of Spokane has 10 grind and overlay projects scheduled for this summer

The City of Spokane has ten grind and overlay projects planned for this summer. Marlene Feist with the city says they are eager to get started “We are excited to get into that spring season we have a lot of construction planned this year and our street department is ready to go and get those grind and overlay projects improve drivability and make your commute much smoother."

Here is the full list:

SOUTHEAST BLVD: REGAL TO 29TH

ALTAMONT: HARTSON TO SPRAGUE

PALOUSE HIGHWAY: REGAL TO FREYA

FREYA: 27TH TO HARTSON

WELLESLEY: DIVISION TO NEVADA

CEDAR/MAPLE/WALNUT: 10TH-21ST

ASSEMBLY: OLYMPIC TO ROWNA

MISSION: DIVISION TO HAMILTON

POSSIBLE WELLESLEY: DRISCOLL TO MISSION

DIVISION I-90 TO NORTH OF THE SPOKANE RIVER.

Despite the month's long hassle, Feist says “Those grind and overlay projects really make a difference in our community."