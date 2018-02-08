Woman's house ransacked after break-in; donations stolen

It’s never something you want to see when you get home. Your gate and back door wide open with your dogs sitting in the yard. That was the reality for one woman on the South Hill Wednesday evening.

Dorothy Balum says she got home around 4 p.m. and saw that her house had been ransacked. Drawers wide open and items strewn all over the floor.

“They'd gone through everything pretty much,” Balum says.

She says they even took several bags of donations for Hope House, an organization that helps homeless women.

“I can’t believe this,” she says. “It’s amazing to me that they would take that.”

But what worried her most were her two dogs. They thankfully didn’t leave even though the criminals left the gate wide open.

“I almost cried because of that because they could've easily gone and probably gotten killed,” she says.

So she’s looking at the silver lining in this case and is grateful that her dogs are okay. She did report this to police. She just wants the neighborhood near Wilson Elementary to know that this break-in happened so they’ll be more vigilant.