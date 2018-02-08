Man fatally shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man fatally shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5

MILTON, Wash. -

 (AP) - Authorities say a man was shot and killed in a road-rage altercation with a female motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Seattle.
  
Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on I-5 south in Milton.
  
Bova told The News Tribune that the motorcyclist and man in a car stopped in the left lane of the freeway after a dispute on the road.
  
Witnesses told responding troopers that the incident became physical and ended when the woman shot the man.
  
Bova said on Twitter Thursday evening that the man had died.
  
No further information was immediately available.

