5 children hurt when teen rolls truck in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. -

(AP) - Authorities say five children were hurt when a truck rolled over in Kennewick.
  
The Tri-City Herald reports an unlicensed 17-year-old girl was driving a 2005 Toyota Tundra pickup Thursday afternoon near 95 Private Road SE, about a half-mile north of that road's intersection with Badger Canyon Road.
  
Benton Sheriff's Lt. Erik Magnuson says the teen picked up passengers, with some standing on the running boards of the truck as she drove.
  
Magnuson says she lost control of the truck and rolled it and that at least two people were trapped beneath it.
  
Magnuson says those injured range from 8 to 17.
  
At least one of the children was critically injured and flown to a hospital in Richland.
  
Authorities are investigating.
  
Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/8/2018 7:53:08 PM (GMT -8:00)

