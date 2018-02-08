Police: Georgia man spanks stranger's toddler in checkout line

A toddler begging to his father for a candy bar in a grocery store checkout line ended with a total stranger smacking the child’s hand and paddling his bottom, according to police.

Logan Morris, the boy’s father, told FOX 5 News he was in shock and that it wasn’t as if his child was acting up or being insistent.

“He was saying, ‘Please Dad, I want a piece of candy,’” Morris said.

Newnan Police arrested 62-year-old Juan G. Martinez on charges of simple battery, interfering with an officer, and disorderly conduct.

Morris told FOX 5 News that Martinez smelled strongly of alcohol. After spanking the child, Morris said Martinez told him, “That’s how we do it in Mexico.” Morris said he replied, “We are not in Mexico.”

Morris said the man then tried to buy his son some candy after spanking him three times, but he told Martinez no.

“My motivation at that time was to just get my family safely to the car,” Morris said.

Morris praised the checkout clerk and manager at Kroger for both stepping in to stop Martinez from further action and for calling the police.