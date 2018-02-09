Money raised for father who tried to attack Nassar will go to vi - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Money raised for father who tried to attack Nassar will go to victims of abuse

 (AP) — A man who tried to attack former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom is thanking people who donated $31,000 online but says he doesn't want the money.

Randy Margraves says refunds are available. After March 9, any money in the GoFundMe account will be donated to groups that help victims of physical abuse.

Margraves had no role in the GoFundMe effort. He thanked fellow members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Margraves' three daughters said they were sexually assaulted by Nassar, the former Michigan State University doctor who molested gymnasts and other females with his hands.

Margraves last week appeared in court in Eaton County, Michigan, and tried to attack Nassar, but sheriff's deputies stopped him. He apologized to the judge and said he lost control.

  Prominent leader in Coeur d'Alene leads double life as sex predator

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A prominent member in the Coeur d'Alene community has been hiding a dirty secret; he's a convicted child sex predator. According to Soar, the Fraternal Order of Eagles monthly newsletter, Ronald Nold brought in more new members than anyone else in the country in 2015. Ronald Nold was president of the Coeur d'Alene Eagles organization and over the summer he was busted in a child sex sting.

  Deputies: Suspect tries to report items he stole as stolen

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley deputy investigating a report of a possible burglary found himself arresting the 'victim' who reported he had been burglarized. The deputy learned that the man had actually burglarized a neighboring apartment and was trying to report the items he stole as stolen after the true victim took some of the property back.

  UPDATE: Spokane nurse whose license was revoked for child sex convictions did not commit crimes at work

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In a statement from Saint Luke's Rehabilitation Institute staff confirmed Terry Basham's employment, stating "a thorough investigation was conducted by law enforcement officials. There was no indication of illegal activity at the workplace related to the conviction." 

  The Latest: Budget bill clears one Senate hurdle

     WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Congress and spending legislation (all times local):    11 p.m.    A short government shutdown is assured as the Senate has recessed until just after a Thursday midnight deadline to pass a temporary funding bill.    Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul sparked the shutdown after blocking repeated attempts by GOP leaders to speed up a vote on the stopgap funding bill, which is attached to a huge bipartisan budget agreement. 

  How a government shutdown could affect you

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A government shutdown will have far-reaching consequences for some, but minimal impact on others. Mail will still be delivered. Social Security and Medicare benefits will continue to flow. But vacationers will be turned away from national parks and Smithsonian museums. Low-to-moderate income borrowers and first-time homebuyers seeking government-backed mortgages could face delays. Here is a look at how services 

