White House pushing for restaurant owners to have control over tips

KHQ.COM - The White House is proposing a change in the way servers' tips are handled in restaurants and bars. The Trump administration is trying to make a change that would give restaurant and bar owners more control over servers' tips. The proposal would allow owners to distribute tips to a larger pool of workers.



Some restaurants already require waiters to tip out the hostess and busboys, but they are not allowed to force servers to share their tips with those working in the kitchen.



Under this new regulation cooks and dishwashers' earnings would likely be increased. The idea that comes along with this is that tips would give them incentive to work harder.



We asked several restaurant managers in the area about their thoughts on the regulation and most chose not to comment, but one said they felt indifferent because their wait staff already does a good job of tipping out their helpers.



The labor department has been asking for feedback on the idea but the comment period which opened in December closed earlier this week. One of the main concerns of the regulation is the thought that employers might pocket the money.