FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food
Police: Georgia man spanks stranger's toddler in checkout line
NEWNAN, Ga. - A toddler begging to his father for a candy bar in a grocery store checkout line ended with a total stranger smacking the child's hand and paddling his bottom, according to police. Logan Morris, the boy's father, told FOX 5 News he was in shock and that it wasn't as if his child was acting up or being insistent. "He was saying, 'Please Dad, I want a piece of candy,'" Morris said. Newnan Police arrested
FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food
KHQ.COM - An investigative report from WJLA news in Washington D.C. has found traces of a euthanasia drug in dog food. The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger's pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.
Man fatally shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5
MILTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a man was shot and killed in a road-rage altercation with a female motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Seattle. Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on I-5 south in Milton. Bova told The News Tribune that the motorcyclist and man in a car stopped in the left lane of the freeway after a dispute on the road. Witnesses told responding troopers that the incident b...
Spokane Police Department recognized across west coast for shutting down nuisance houses
SPOKANE, Wash. There's new information about an abandoned home in north Spokane that's caused a lot of problems. The home is located right by a park that's popular with kids. After several calls to Crime Check, the home is finally boarded up. The home received an "Abandoned Property Chronic Nuisance Notice," and whoever was inside the abandoned home, can't come back. The neighborhood c...
People receiving mysterious text from an email address they don't know
SPOKANE, Wash. - Have you gotten a text that looks like this? Well, you're not alone. Multiple people in the Spokane area have received the same thing. While the BBB hasn't heard about this particular case, they say it's always important to be careful. If someone responded to that text, it looks like an attachment is sent over. Don't click on it. The BBB says you don't know what it is and it could be some malicious content. For more information ...
White House pushing for restaurant owners to have control over tips
KHQ.COM - The White House is proposing a change in the way servers' tips are handled in restaurants and bars. The Trump administration is trying to make a change that would give restaurant and bar owners more control over servers' tips. The proposal would allow owners to distribute tips to a larger pool of workers. Some restaurants already require waiters to tip out the hostess and busboys, but they are not allowed to force servers to share their tips with those working in the kitchen.
Daddy-Daughter Dances canceled across the country due to "gender-neutral" policies
SPOKANE, Wash.- A Staten Island school postponed its planned daddy-daughter dance because some people complained it excludes other genders. The school says city policies are forcing them to scrap the tradition.
Sanpoint Police searching for missing woman
KHQ.COM - Sandpoint Police are asking for your help locating an elderly female who has been missing from her residence in the Westwood Dr area for almost two hours. DESCRIPTION: Karen "Patsy" Moore, Gray hair, 5'1, slight build, wearing gray fleece leggings, a navy blue sweater and a pink and black plaid hat with flaps over the ears, and wearing boots.
Man fatally shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5
MILTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 60-year-old man was shot and killed in a road-rage altercation with a female motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Seattle. Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the incident happened Thursday afternoon on I-5 south in Milton. Bova told The News Tribune that the 23-year-old motorcyclist and man in a car stopped in the left lane of the freeway after a dispute on the road.
Pastor pleads guilty to trying to smuggle 280 pounds of pot
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - A former church pastor in Vancouver has pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge for trying to smuggle more than 280 pounds of pot into the country from Mexico. The Columbian reports 54-year-old John Bishop, who led the Living Hope Church for nearly 20 years, pleaded guilty to unlawful importation of a controlled substance Thursday in U.S. District Court in Southern California.
Two men impersonating Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump get kicked out of the Olympics
KHQ.COM - Two men impersonating President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were thrown out of the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics on Friday night after causing a scene at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Heads were turning and cell phones in the hands of hundreds were snapping photos and videos as the two paraded around together.
FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food
KHQ.COM - An investigative report from WJLA news in Washington D.C. has found traces of a euthanasia drug in dog food. The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.>>
White House pushing for restaurant owners to have control over tips
KHQ.COM - The White House is proposing a change in the way servers' tips are handled in restaurants and bars. The Trump administration is trying to make a change that would give restaurant and bar owners more control over servers' tips. The proposal would allow owners to distribute tips to a larger pool of workers. Some restaurants already require waiters to tip out the hostess and busboys, but they are not allowed to force servers to share their tips with those working in the kitchen.>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 8th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 8th.
The Latest: Senate passes massive budget agreement
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Congress and spending legislation (all times local): 11 p.m. A short government shutdown is assured as the Senate has recessed until just after a Thursday midnight deadline to pass a temporary funding bill. Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul sparked the shutdown after blocking repeated attempts by GOP leaders to speed up a vote on the stopgap funding bill, which is attached to a huge bipartisan budget agreement.
How a government shutdown could affect you
SPOKANE, Wash. - A government shutdown will have far-reaching consequences for some, but minimal impact on others. Mail will still be delivered. Social Security and Medicare benefits will continue to flow. But vacationers will be turned away from national parks and Smithsonian museums. Low-to-moderate income borrowers and first-time homebuyers seeking government-backed mortgages could face delays. Here is a look at how services
