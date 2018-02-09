FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food

KHQ.COM - An investigative report from WJLA news in Washington D.C. has found traces of a euthanasia drug in dog food. The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.



WJLA decided to launch their own investigation. They partnered with a lab that specializes in testing for contaminants in food. They say they tested 62 samples of wet dog food from more than two dozen brands for traces of the fatal drug. One particular brand continued to come back positive, Gravy Train dog food. Testing 15 cans of Gravy Train, 9 cans came back positive for the euthanasia drug pentobarbital.



Gravy Train is made by Big Heart Pet Foods and owned by Smucker's.



Big Heart Pet Foods is also the maker of Meow Mix, Milk Bone, Kibbles’n Bits, 9 Lives, Natural Balance, Pup-Peroni, Gravy Train, Nature’s Recipe, Canine Carry Outs, Milo’s Kitchen, Alley Cat, Jerky Treats, Meaty Bone, Pounce and Snausages.



You can read their full report and what is being done by the FDA here: https://tinyurl.com/yan6cq46