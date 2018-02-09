FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog f - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food

Posted: Updated:

KHQ.COM - An investigative report from WJLA news in Washington D.C. has found traces of a euthanasia drug in dog food. The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.

WJLA decided to launch their own investigation. They partnered with a lab that specializes in testing for contaminants in food. They say they tested 62 samples of wet dog food from more than two dozen brands for traces of the fatal drug. One particular brand continued to come back positive, Gravy Train dog food. Testing 15 cans of Gravy Train, 9 cans came back positive for the euthanasia drug pentobarbital.

Gravy Train is made by Big Heart Pet Foods and owned by Smucker's.

Big Heart Pet Foods is also the maker of Meow Mix, Milk Bone, Kibbles’n Bits, 9 Lives, Natural Balance, Pup-Peroni, Gravy Train, Nature’s Recipe, Canine Carry Outs, Milo’s Kitchen, Alley Cat, Jerky Treats, Meaty Bone, Pounce and Snausages.

You can read their full report and what is being done by the FDA here: https://tinyurl.com/yan6cq46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Georgia man spanks stranger's toddler in checkout line

    Police: Georgia man spanks stranger's toddler in checkout line

    Thursday, February 8 2018 11:50 PM EST2018-02-09 04:50:57 GMT
    Newnan PoliceNewnan Police

    NEWNAN, Ga. -  A toddler begging to his father for a candy bar in a grocery store checkout line ended with a total stranger smacking the child’s hand and paddling his bottom, according to police. Logan Morris, the boy’s father, told FOX 5 News he was in shock and that it wasn’t as if his child was acting up or being insistent. “He was saying, ‘Please Dad, I want a piece of candy,’” Morris said.  Newnan Police arrested

    >>

    NEWNAN, Ga. -  A toddler begging to his father for a candy bar in a grocery store checkout line ended with a total stranger smacking the child’s hand and paddling his bottom, according to police. Logan Morris, the boy’s father, told FOX 5 News he was in shock and that it wasn’t as if his child was acting up or being insistent. “He was saying, ‘Please Dad, I want a piece of candy,’” Morris said.  Newnan Police arrested

    >>

  • FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food

    FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food

    Friday, February 9 2018 12:17 PM EST2018-02-09 17:17:23 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An investigative report from WJLA news in Washington D.C. has found traces of a euthanasia drug in dog food. The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An investigative report from WJLA news in Washington D.C. has found traces of a euthanasia drug in dog food. The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.

    >>

  • Man fatally shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5

    Man fatally shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5

    Thursday, February 8 2018 9:38 PM EST2018-02-09 02:38:50 GMT
    Man fatally shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5Man fatally shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5

    MILTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a man was shot and killed in a road-rage altercation with a female motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Seattle. Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on I-5 south in Milton.  Bova told The News Tribune that the motorcyclist and man in a car stopped in the left lane of the freeway after a dispute on the road.  Witnesses told responding troopers that the incident b...

    >>

    MILTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a man was shot and killed in a road-rage altercation with a female motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Seattle. Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on I-5 south in Milton.  Bova told The News Tribune that the motorcyclist and man in a car stopped in the left lane of the freeway after a dispute on the road.  Witnesses told responding troopers that the incident b...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Daddy-Daughter Dances canceled across the country due to "gender-neutral" policies

    Friday, February 9 2018 3:20 PM EST2018-02-09 20:20:33 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- A Staten Island school postponed its planned daddy-daughter dance because some people complained it excludes other genders. The school says city policies are forcing them to scrap the tradition. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- A Staten Island school postponed its planned daddy-daughter dance because some people complained it excludes other genders. The school says city policies are forcing them to scrap the tradition. 

    >>

  • Sanpoint Police searching for missing woman

    Sanpoint Police searching for missing woman

    Friday, February 9 2018 2:22 PM EST2018-02-09 19:22:40 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Sandpoint Police are asking for your help locating an elderly female who has been missing from her residence in the Westwood Dr area for almost two hours. DESCRIPTION: Karen "Patsy" Moore, Gray hair, 5'1, slight build, wearing gray fleece leggings, a navy blue sweater and a pink and black plaid hat with flaps over the ears, and wearing boots.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Sandpoint Police are asking for your help locating an elderly female who has been missing from her residence in the Westwood Dr area for almost two hours. DESCRIPTION: Karen "Patsy" Moore, Gray hair, 5'1, slight build, wearing gray fleece leggings, a navy blue sweater and a pink and black plaid hat with flaps over the ears, and wearing boots.

    >>

  • Man fatally shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5

    Man fatally shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5

    Friday, February 9 2018 1:39 PM EST2018-02-09 18:39:46 GMT

    MILTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 60-year-old man was shot and killed in a road-rage altercation with a female motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Seattle.   Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the incident happened Thursday afternoon on I-5 south in Milton.   Bova told The News Tribune that the 23-year-old motorcyclist and man in a car stopped in the left lane of the freeway after a dispute on the road.  

    >>

    MILTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 60-year-old man was shot and killed in a road-rage altercation with a female motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Seattle.   Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the incident happened Thursday afternoon on I-5 south in Milton.   Bova told The News Tribune that the 23-year-old motorcyclist and man in a car stopped in the left lane of the freeway after a dispute on the road.  

    >>
    •   