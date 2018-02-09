Two men impersonating Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump get kicked out of the Olympics

SPOKANE, Wash. - Have you gotten a text that looks like this? Well, you’re not alone. Multiple people in the Spokane area have received the same thing. While the BBB hasn’t heard about this particular case, they say it’s always important to be careful. If someone responded to that text, it looks like an attachment is sent over. Don’t click on it. The BBB says you don’t know what it is and it could be some malicious content. For more information ...