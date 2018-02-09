UPDATE: Sandpoint Police find missing woman

UPDATE: Sandpoint Police find missing womanPosted: Updated:
FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food
KHQ.COM - An investigative report from WJLA news in Washington D.C. has found traces of a euthanasia drug in dog food. The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.>>
Police: Georgia man spanks stranger's toddler in checkout line
NEWNAN, Ga. - A toddler begging to his father for a candy bar in a grocery store checkout line ended with a total stranger smacking the child’s hand and paddling his bottom, according to police. Logan Morris, the boy’s father, told FOX 5 News he was in shock and that it wasn’t as if his child was acting up or being insistent. “He was saying, ‘Please Dad, I want a piece of candy,’” Morris said. Newnan Police arrested>>
Man fatally shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5
MILTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a man was shot and killed in a road-rage altercation with a female motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Seattle. Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on I-5 south in Milton. Bova told The News Tribune that the motorcyclist and man in a car stopped in the left lane of the freeway after a dispute on the road. Witnesses told responding troopers that the incident b...>>
Spokane Police Department recognized across west coast for shutting down nuisance houses
SPOKANE, Wash. There’s new information about an abandoned home in north Spokane that's caused a lot of problems. The home is located right by a park that's popular with kids. After several calls to Crime Check, the home is finally boarded up. The home received an “Abandoned Property Chronic Nuisance Notice,” and whoever was inside the abandoned home, can’t come back. The neighborhood c...>>
Man fatally shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5
MILTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 60-year-old man was shot and killed in a road-rage altercation with a female motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Seattle. Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the incident happened Thursday afternoon on I-5 south in Milton. Bova told The News Tribune that the 23-year-old motorcyclist and man in a car stopped in the left lane of the freeway after a dispute on the road.>>
Daddy-Daughter Dances canceled across the country due to "gender-neutral" policies
SPOKANE, Wash.- A Staten Island school postponed its planned daddy-daughter dance because some people complained it excludes other genders. The school says city policies are forcing them to scrap the tradition.>>
One dead, one seriously injured in Hwy 195 crash near Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 195, about 5 miles south of Pullman. Troopers said the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. The crash involved a car and a semi. Officials said one person died and another person was flown to a Spokane hospital with serious injuries. Troopers said both directions of the highway are blocked. It is unclear when it will reopen. Detours are in place for the time being.>>
New bill would loosen Idaho's permitless concealed carry law
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An eastern Idaho lawmaker is backing legislation that would allow all adults over the age of 21 to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Currently, state law says only Idaho residents may carry concealed weapons in most places without a county-issued permit. However, concealed weapons are still prohibited inside schools, courthouses and jails as well as private businesses that decide to prohibit firearms. Republican Sen. Antony Potts from Idaho Fal...>>
Federal court: Release or re-try man in Idaho murder case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A federal court judge has ordered the state of Idaho to release or re-try a man convicted of murder in a shaken baby case more than two decades ago. U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald Bush ruled Wednesday that Ada County would have 120 days to either release Edward Stevens or give him a new trial, in part because prosecutors earlier failed to disclose some favorable evidence to Stevens' defense attorney. The judge also found that investigators failed to main...>>
UPDATE: Sandpoint Police find missing woman
KHQ.COM - Sandpoint Police are asking for your help locating an elderly female who has been missing from her residence in the Westwood Dr area for almost two hours. DESCRIPTION: Karen "Patsy" Moore, Gray hair, 5'1, slight build, wearing gray fleece leggings, a navy blue sweater and a pink and black plaid hat with flaps over the ears, and wearing boots.>>
Pastor pleads guilty to trying to smuggle 280 pounds of pot
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - A former church pastor in Vancouver has pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge for trying to smuggle more than 280 pounds of pot into the country from Mexico. The Columbian reports 54-year-old John Bishop, who led the Living Hope Church for nearly 20 years, pleaded guilty to unlawful importation of a controlled substance Thursday in U.S. District Court in Southern California. Bishop was arrested Dec. 11 after he was stopped by U.S. Customs and Border ...>>
Washington House passes bill to protect net-neutrality rules
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - In response to the Federal Communications Commission's repeal of net-neutrality rules, the Washington House has passed a bill meant to ensure the state's residents don't see a disruption in their internet service. House Bill 2282 passed on a strong bipartisan 93-5 vote Friday and now heads to the Senate for consideration. Under the measure, internet providers are prohibited from blocking content or impairing traffic. The bill also would require providers to>>
Mississippi man charged after violent 'peanut butter fight'
JONES COUNTY, Miss. - Deputies in Jones County worked a nutty domestic violence case involving peanut butter and a cane earlier this week. Sheriff Alex Hodgeit told WDAM News that it all started when deputies responded to a disturbance call on Feedmill Road in Soso on Wednesday. When deputies arrived, they found a woman bleeding from the head. According to WDAM News, the woman told investigators that 42-year-old James>>
Spokane man dies after rollover crash in Oregon
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. - A Spokane man has died after rolling his vehicle on Interstate 84 in Umatilla County, Oregon, on Friday. Troopers responded to a report of the crash on the I-82 onramp around 12:10 a.m. Officials said a 2004 Freightliner towing an unloaded flatbed trailer failed to clear the curve on the onramp, left the road and rolled several times in the median. Officials said the 52-year-old driver, Ray Dean Harper, was ejected>>
Man fatally shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5
MILTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 60-year-old man was shot and killed in a road-rage altercation with a female motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Seattle. Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the incident happened Thursday afternoon on I-5 south in Milton. Bova told The News Tribune that the 23-year-old motorcyclist and man in a car stopped in the left lane of the freeway after a dispute on the road.>>
