UPDATE: Sandpoint Police find missing woman - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

UPDATE: Sandpoint Police find missing woman

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: Sandpoint Police Department & Bonner County Sheriff thank you for your assistance in attempting to locate missing female, Patsy Moore, she has been found. 

_____

KHQ.COM - Sandpoint Police are asking for your help locating an elderly female who has been missing from her residence in the Westwood Dr area for almost two hours.

DESCRIPTION:
Karen "Patsy" Moore, Gray hair, 5'1, slight build, wearing gray fleece leggings, a navy blue sweater and a pink and black plaid hat with flaps over the ears, and wearing boots.

Missing since about 9am Friday. Family and officers are actively searching for her.

If you see her please contact Bonner Dispatch at 208-265-5525 immediately!

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food

    FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food

    Friday, February 9 2018 12:17 PM EST2018-02-09 17:17:23 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An investigative report from WJLA news in Washington D.C. has found traces of a euthanasia drug in dog food. The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An investigative report from WJLA news in Washington D.C. has found traces of a euthanasia drug in dog food. The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.

    >>

  • Police: Georgia man spanks stranger's toddler in checkout line

    Police: Georgia man spanks stranger's toddler in checkout line

    Thursday, February 8 2018 11:50 PM EST2018-02-09 04:50:57 GMT
    Newnan PoliceNewnan Police

    NEWNAN, Ga. -  A toddler begging to his father for a candy bar in a grocery store checkout line ended with a total stranger smacking the child’s hand and paddling his bottom, according to police. Logan Morris, the boy’s father, told FOX 5 News he was in shock and that it wasn’t as if his child was acting up or being insistent. “He was saying, ‘Please Dad, I want a piece of candy,’” Morris said.  Newnan Police arrested

    >>

    NEWNAN, Ga. -  A toddler begging to his father for a candy bar in a grocery store checkout line ended with a total stranger smacking the child’s hand and paddling his bottom, according to police. Logan Morris, the boy’s father, told FOX 5 News he was in shock and that it wasn’t as if his child was acting up or being insistent. “He was saying, ‘Please Dad, I want a piece of candy,’” Morris said.  Newnan Police arrested

    >>

  • Man fatally shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5

    Man fatally shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5

    Thursday, February 8 2018 9:38 PM EST2018-02-09 02:38:50 GMT
    Man fatally shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5Man fatally shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5

    MILTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a man was shot and killed in a road-rage altercation with a female motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Seattle. Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on I-5 south in Milton.  Bova told The News Tribune that the motorcyclist and man in a car stopped in the left lane of the freeway after a dispute on the road.  Witnesses told responding troopers that the incident b...

    >>

    MILTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a man was shot and killed in a road-rage altercation with a female motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Seattle. Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on I-5 south in Milton.  Bova told The News Tribune that the motorcyclist and man in a car stopped in the left lane of the freeway after a dispute on the road.  Witnesses told responding troopers that the incident b...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • One dead, one seriously injured in Hwy 195 crash near Pullman

    One dead, one seriously injured in Hwy 195 crash near Pullman

    Friday, February 9 2018 6:22 PM EST2018-02-09 23:22:02 GMT
    Courtesy Washington State PatrolCourtesy Washington State Patrol

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 195, about 5 miles south of Pullman. Troopers said the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. The crash involved a car and a semi. Officials said one person died and another person was flown to a Spokane hospital with serious injuries.  Troopers said both directions of the highway are blocked. It is unclear when it will reopen. Detours are in place for the time being.

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 195, about 5 miles south of Pullman. Troopers said the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. The crash involved a car and a semi. Officials said one person died and another person was flown to a Spokane hospital with serious injuries.  Troopers said both directions of the highway are blocked. It is unclear when it will reopen. Detours are in place for the time being.

    >>

  • New bill would loosen Idaho's permitless concealed carry law

    New bill would loosen Idaho's permitless concealed carry law

    Friday, February 9 2018 6:10 PM EST2018-02-09 23:10:08 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An eastern Idaho lawmaker is backing legislation that would allow all adults over the age of 21 to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Currently, state law says only Idaho residents may carry concealed weapons in most places without a county-issued permit. However, concealed weapons are still prohibited inside schools, courthouses and jails as well as private businesses that decide to prohibit firearms.    Republican Sen. Antony Potts from Idaho Fal...

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An eastern Idaho lawmaker is backing legislation that would allow all adults over the age of 21 to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Currently, state law says only Idaho residents may carry concealed weapons in most places without a county-issued permit. However, concealed weapons are still prohibited inside schools, courthouses and jails as well as private businesses that decide to prohibit firearms.    Republican Sen. Antony Potts from Idaho Fal...

    >>

  • Federal court: Release or re-try man in Idaho murder case

    Federal court: Release or re-try man in Idaho murder case

    Friday, February 9 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-02-09 23:07:42 GMT
    Federal court: Release or re-try man in Idaho murder caseFederal court: Release or re-try man in Idaho murder case

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A federal court judge has ordered the state of Idaho to release or re-try a man convicted of murder in a shaken baby case more than two decades ago. U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald Bush ruled Wednesday that Ada County would have 120 days to either release Edward Stevens or give him a new trial, in part because prosecutors earlier failed to disclose some favorable evidence to Stevens' defense attorney. The judge also found that investigators failed to main...

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A federal court judge has ordered the state of Idaho to release or re-try a man convicted of murder in a shaken baby case more than two decades ago. U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald Bush ruled Wednesday that Ada County would have 120 days to either release Edward Stevens or give him a new trial, in part because prosecutors earlier failed to disclose some favorable evidence to Stevens' defense attorney. The judge also found that investigators failed to main...

    >>
    •   