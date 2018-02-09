Sanpoint Police searching for missing woman

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

KHQ.COM - Sandpoint Police are asking for your help locating an elderly female who has been missing from her residence in the Westwood Dr area for almost two hours.

DESCRIPTION:

Karen "Patsy" Moore, Gray hair, 5'1, slight build, wearing gray fleece leggings, a navy blue sweater and a pink and black plaid hat with flaps over the ears, and wearing boots.

Missing since about 9am Friday. Family and officers are actively searching for her.

If you see her please contact Bonner Dispatch at 208-265-5525 immediately!