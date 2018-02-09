Daddy-Daughter Dances canceled across the country due to "gender-neutral" policies

A Staten Island school postponed its planned daddy-daughter dance because some people complained it excludes other genders. The school says city policies are forcing them to scrap the tradition.

But some parents say being politically correct has gone too far. The school cites the New York City's Department of Education's gender-neutral policy. It was originally put in place a year ago, and requires school events to include all types of students and families.

The dance has been rescheduled for March and will be open to the entire school community.

The trend has not extended to the Spokane community. Spokane Public Schools had a daddy-daughter in January, and the Mead School District's is set to happen on Feb. 10.

KHQ has reached out to the Mead Education Foundation, the organization that is running Mead's dance. We will update this story if/when we hear back.