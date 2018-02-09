Daddy-Daughter Dances canceled across the country due to "gender - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Daddy-Daughter Dances canceled across the country due to "gender-neutral" policies

Posted: Updated:
by Luke Thoburn, KHQ News Producer
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A Staten Island school postponed its planned daddy-daughter dance because some people complained it excludes other genders. The school says city policies are forcing them to scrap the tradition.

But some parents say being politically correct has gone too far. The school cites the New York City's Department of Education's gender-neutral policy. It was originally put in place a year ago, and requires school events to include all types of students and families.

The dance has been rescheduled for March and will be open to the entire school community.

The trend has not extended to the Spokane community. Spokane Public Schools had a daddy-daughter in January, and the Mead School District's is set to happen on Feb. 10.

KHQ has reached out to the Mead Education Foundation, the organization that is running Mead's dance. We will update this story if/when we hear back.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Georgia man spanks stranger's toddler in checkout line

    Police: Georgia man spanks stranger's toddler in checkout line

    Thursday, February 8 2018 11:50 PM EST2018-02-09 04:50:57 GMT
    Newnan PoliceNewnan Police

    NEWNAN, Ga. -  A toddler begging to his father for a candy bar in a grocery store checkout line ended with a total stranger smacking the child’s hand and paddling his bottom, according to police. Logan Morris, the boy’s father, told FOX 5 News he was in shock and that it wasn’t as if his child was acting up or being insistent. “He was saying, ‘Please Dad, I want a piece of candy,’” Morris said.  Newnan Police arrested

    >>

    NEWNAN, Ga. -  A toddler begging to his father for a candy bar in a grocery store checkout line ended with a total stranger smacking the child’s hand and paddling his bottom, according to police. Logan Morris, the boy’s father, told FOX 5 News he was in shock and that it wasn’t as if his child was acting up or being insistent. “He was saying, ‘Please Dad, I want a piece of candy,’” Morris said.  Newnan Police arrested

    >>

  • FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food

    FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food

    Friday, February 9 2018 12:17 PM EST2018-02-09 17:17:23 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An investigative report from WJLA news in Washington D.C. has found traces of a euthanasia drug in dog food. The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An investigative report from WJLA news in Washington D.C. has found traces of a euthanasia drug in dog food. The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.

    >>

  • Man fatally shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5

    Man fatally shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5

    Thursday, February 8 2018 9:38 PM EST2018-02-09 02:38:50 GMT
    Man fatally shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5Man fatally shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5

    MILTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a man was shot and killed in a road-rage altercation with a female motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Seattle. Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on I-5 south in Milton.  Bova told The News Tribune that the motorcyclist and man in a car stopped in the left lane of the freeway after a dispute on the road.  Witnesses told responding troopers that the incident b...

    >>

    MILTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a man was shot and killed in a road-rage altercation with a female motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Seattle. Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on I-5 south in Milton.  Bova told The News Tribune that the motorcyclist and man in a car stopped in the left lane of the freeway after a dispute on the road.  Witnesses told responding troopers that the incident b...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Daddy-Daughter Dances canceled across the country due to "gender-neutral" policies

    Friday, February 9 2018 3:20 PM EST2018-02-09 20:20:33 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- A Staten Island school postponed its planned daddy-daughter dance because some people complained it excludes other genders. The school says city policies are forcing them to scrap the tradition. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- A Staten Island school postponed its planned daddy-daughter dance because some people complained it excludes other genders. The school says city policies are forcing them to scrap the tradition. 

    >>

  • Sanpoint Police searching for missing woman

    Sanpoint Police searching for missing woman

    Friday, February 9 2018 2:22 PM EST2018-02-09 19:22:40 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Sandpoint Police are asking for your help locating an elderly female who has been missing from her residence in the Westwood Dr area for almost two hours. DESCRIPTION: Karen "Patsy" Moore, Gray hair, 5'1, slight build, wearing gray fleece leggings, a navy blue sweater and a pink and black plaid hat with flaps over the ears, and wearing boots.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Sandpoint Police are asking for your help locating an elderly female who has been missing from her residence in the Westwood Dr area for almost two hours. DESCRIPTION: Karen "Patsy" Moore, Gray hair, 5'1, slight build, wearing gray fleece leggings, a navy blue sweater and a pink and black plaid hat with flaps over the ears, and wearing boots.

    >>

  • Man fatally shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5

    Man fatally shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5

    Friday, February 9 2018 1:39 PM EST2018-02-09 18:39:46 GMT

    MILTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 60-year-old man was shot and killed in a road-rage altercation with a female motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Seattle.   Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the incident happened Thursday afternoon on I-5 south in Milton.   Bova told The News Tribune that the 23-year-old motorcyclist and man in a car stopped in the left lane of the freeway after a dispute on the road.  

    >>

    MILTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 60-year-old man was shot and killed in a road-rage altercation with a female motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Seattle.   Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the incident happened Thursday afternoon on I-5 south in Milton.   Bova told The News Tribune that the 23-year-old motorcyclist and man in a car stopped in the left lane of the freeway after a dispute on the road.  

    >>
    •   