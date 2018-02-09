One dead, one seriously injured in Hwy 195 crash near Pullman

Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 195, about 5 miles south of Pullman.

Troopers said the crash happened around 12:45 p.m.

The crash involved a car and a semi.

Officials said one person died and another person was flown to a Spokane hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers said both directions of the highway are blocked. It is unclear when it will reopen. Detours are in place for the time being.