Spokane man dies after rollover crash in Oregon

Spokane man dies after rollover crash in Oregon

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. -

A Spokane man has died after rolling his vehicle on Interstate 84 in Umatilla County, Oregon, on Friday.

Troopers responded to a report of the crash on the I-82 onramp around 12:10 a.m.

Officials said a 2004 Freightliner towing an unloaded flatbed trailer failed to clear the curve on the onramp, left the road and rolled several times in the median.

Officials said the 52-year-old driver, Ray Dean Harper, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

