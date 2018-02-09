Mississippi man charged after violent 'peanut butter fight'

Deputies in Jones County worked a nutty domestic violence case involving peanut butter and a cane earlier this week.

Sheriff Alex Hodgeit told WDAM News that it all started when deputies responded to a disturbance call on Feedmill Road in Soso on Wednesday.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman bleeding from the head.

According to WDAM News, the woman told investigators that 42-year-old James Michael Brewer hit her with a cane after a “peanut butter fight.” The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Brewer was arrested at the scene and charged with domestic violence aggravated assault. He was booked into the Jones County jail on a $5,000 bond.