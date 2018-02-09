Washington House passes bill to protect net-neutrality rules - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Washington House passes bill to protect net-neutrality rules

Posted: Updated:
OLYMPIA, Wash. -

(AP) - In response to the Federal Communications Commission's repeal of net-neutrality rules, the Washington House has passed a bill meant to ensure the state's residents don't see a disruption in their internet service.
  
House Bill 2282 passed on a strong bipartisan 93-5 vote Friday and now heads to the Senate for consideration. Under the measure, internet providers are prohibited from blocking content or impairing traffic. The bill also would require providers to disclose information about their management practices, performance and commercial terms. Violations would be enforceable under the state's Consumer Protection Act.
  
The FCC voted in December to gut the Obama-era rules that meant to prevent broadband companies such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon from exercising more control over what people watch and see on the internet.
  
Last month, Washington was among more than 20 states and the District of Columbia who sued Tuesday to try and block the FCC's action.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/9/2018 1:06:17 PM (GMT -8:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food

    FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food

    Friday, February 9 2018 12:17 PM EST2018-02-09 17:17:23 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An investigative report from WJLA news in Washington D.C. has found traces of a euthanasia drug in dog food. The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An investigative report from WJLA news in Washington D.C. has found traces of a euthanasia drug in dog food. The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.

    >>

  • Police: Georgia man spanks stranger's toddler in checkout line

    Police: Georgia man spanks stranger's toddler in checkout line

    Thursday, February 8 2018 11:50 PM EST2018-02-09 04:50:57 GMT
    Newnan PoliceNewnan Police

    NEWNAN, Ga. -  A toddler begging to his father for a candy bar in a grocery store checkout line ended with a total stranger smacking the child’s hand and paddling his bottom, according to police. Logan Morris, the boy’s father, told FOX 5 News he was in shock and that it wasn’t as if his child was acting up or being insistent. “He was saying, ‘Please Dad, I want a piece of candy,’” Morris said.  Newnan Police arrested

    >>

    NEWNAN, Ga. -  A toddler begging to his father for a candy bar in a grocery store checkout line ended with a total stranger smacking the child’s hand and paddling his bottom, according to police. Logan Morris, the boy’s father, told FOX 5 News he was in shock and that it wasn’t as if his child was acting up or being insistent. “He was saying, ‘Please Dad, I want a piece of candy,’” Morris said.  Newnan Police arrested

    >>

  • Man fatally shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5

    Man fatally shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5

    Thursday, February 8 2018 9:38 PM EST2018-02-09 02:38:50 GMT
    Man fatally shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5Man fatally shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5

    MILTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a man was shot and killed in a road-rage altercation with a female motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Seattle. Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on I-5 south in Milton.  Bova told The News Tribune that the motorcyclist and man in a car stopped in the left lane of the freeway after a dispute on the road.  Witnesses told responding troopers that the incident b...

    >>

    MILTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a man was shot and killed in a road-rage altercation with a female motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Seattle. Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on I-5 south in Milton.  Bova told The News Tribune that the motorcyclist and man in a car stopped in the left lane of the freeway after a dispute on the road.  Witnesses told responding troopers that the incident b...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • One dead, one seriously injured in Hwy 195 crash near Pullman

    One dead, one seriously injured in Hwy 195 crash near Pullman

    Friday, February 9 2018 6:22 PM EST2018-02-09 23:22:02 GMT
    Courtesy Washington State PatrolCourtesy Washington State Patrol

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 195, about 5 miles south of Pullman. Troopers said the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. The crash involved a car and a semi. Officials said one person died and another person was flown to a Spokane hospital with serious injuries.  Troopers said both directions of the highway are blocked. It is unclear when it will reopen. Detours are in place for the time being.

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 195, about 5 miles south of Pullman. Troopers said the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. The crash involved a car and a semi. Officials said one person died and another person was flown to a Spokane hospital with serious injuries.  Troopers said both directions of the highway are blocked. It is unclear when it will reopen. Detours are in place for the time being.

    >>

  • New bill would loosen Idaho's permitless concealed carry law

    New bill would loosen Idaho's permitless concealed carry law

    Friday, February 9 2018 6:10 PM EST2018-02-09 23:10:08 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An eastern Idaho lawmaker is backing legislation that would allow all adults over the age of 21 to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Currently, state law says only Idaho residents may carry concealed weapons in most places without a county-issued permit. However, concealed weapons are still prohibited inside schools, courthouses and jails as well as private businesses that decide to prohibit firearms.    Republican Sen. Antony Potts from Idaho Fal...

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An eastern Idaho lawmaker is backing legislation that would allow all adults over the age of 21 to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Currently, state law says only Idaho residents may carry concealed weapons in most places without a county-issued permit. However, concealed weapons are still prohibited inside schools, courthouses and jails as well as private businesses that decide to prohibit firearms.    Republican Sen. Antony Potts from Idaho Fal...

    >>

  • Federal court: Release or re-try man in Idaho murder case

    Federal court: Release or re-try man in Idaho murder case

    Friday, February 9 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-02-09 23:07:42 GMT
    Federal court: Release or re-try man in Idaho murder caseFederal court: Release or re-try man in Idaho murder case

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A federal court judge has ordered the state of Idaho to release or re-try a man convicted of murder in a shaken baby case more than two decades ago. U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald Bush ruled Wednesday that Ada County would have 120 days to either release Edward Stevens or give him a new trial, in part because prosecutors earlier failed to disclose some favorable evidence to Stevens' defense attorney. The judge also found that investigators failed to main...

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A federal court judge has ordered the state of Idaho to release or re-try a man convicted of murder in a shaken baby case more than two decades ago. U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald Bush ruled Wednesday that Ada County would have 120 days to either release Edward Stevens or give him a new trial, in part because prosecutors earlier failed to disclose some favorable evidence to Stevens' defense attorney. The judge also found that investigators failed to main...

    >>
    •   