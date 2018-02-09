Washington House passes bill to protect net-neutrality rules

(AP) - In response to the Federal Communications Commission's repeal of net-neutrality rules, the Washington House has passed a bill meant to ensure the state's residents don't see a disruption in their internet service.



House Bill 2282 passed on a strong bipartisan 93-5 vote Friday and now heads to the Senate for consideration. Under the measure, internet providers are prohibited from blocking content or impairing traffic. The bill also would require providers to disclose information about their management practices, performance and commercial terms. Violations would be enforceable under the state's Consumer Protection Act.



The FCC voted in December to gut the Obama-era rules that meant to prevent broadband companies such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon from exercising more control over what people watch and see on the internet.



Last month, Washington was among more than 20 states and the District of Columbia who sued Tuesday to try and block the FCC's action.

