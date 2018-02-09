New bill would loosen Idaho's permitless concealed carry law

(AP) - An eastern Idaho lawmaker is backing legislation that would allow all adults over the age of 21 to carry concealed weapons without a permit.



Currently, state law says only Idaho residents may carry concealed weapons in most places without a county-issued permit. However, concealed weapons are still prohibited inside schools, courthouses and jails as well as private businesses that decide to prohibit firearms.



Republican Sen. Antony Potts from Idaho Falls introduced legislation Friday that would no longer ban non-Idaho adults over the age of 21 from carrying concealed weapons without a permit.



The Senate State Affairs Committee agreed to introduce Potts' bill, with only the panel's Democratic members opposing. The bill must now pass a full hearing.



In Idaho, people ages 18 through 20 still need a permit and training

2/9/2018 10:32:23 AM (GMT -8:00)