A little girl brought doughnuts to first responders during train crash, so they return the favor

It’s through the toughest moments in life that we often see some of the greatest gestures of kindness. A group of first responders in South Carolina paid a visit to a 1st grad classroom Friday to return a favor.

WIS TV reports that 7-year-old Maddie Edwards gave the gift of doughnuts the men and women who responded to Sunday's deadly Amtrak-CSX crash.

"We knew they'd be out here for a lot of hours," Edwards told WIS TV. "So we went and gave them doughnuts."

Friday morning, Lexington County EMS decided to pay it forward, surprising Edwards and her classmates with doughnuts.

"I just thought it was a great gesture that she took her Sunday morning to do that for us," Lt. Karen Ellington with Lexington County EMS told WIS TV. "So, I wanted to return the favor."

First responders say gestures like Edwards' makes a tough job that much easier.

"I think we strive on things like that. To see the kindness from the public. To know that they’re thinking about us just as much as we’re thinking about them," Ellington said.

But it was even more meaningful to see the act of kindness coming from someone so young.

“I mean, I ate a doughnut – didn’t know where they came from – and to know that it came from a little girl who just saw it on the news and thought that she needed to do something to help us, was pretty heartwarming," Ellington said.

Edwards said she wanted to take the first responders doughnuts that day because "they work really hard and they should get something in return.”

Maddie’s mom, Karen Edwards, said she’s very proud of her daughter selflessness and generosity.

“We do think that this is a great way to show parents and children that you can give back with the smallest gesture," Karen told WIS TV.