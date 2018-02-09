Vacancy sign flashes at Florida jail dubbed 'Green Roof Inn' - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Vacancy sign flashes at Florida jail dubbed 'Green Roof Inn'

Posted: Updated:
Flagler County Sheriff's Office Flagler County Sheriff's Office
BUNNELL, Fla. -

(AP) - Looking to stay at the Green Roof Inn? Probably not.
  
A Florida sheriff says rooms are available and a new retro-neon sign purchased with drug-seized assets features a blinking "vacancy" light.
  
Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly has dubbed the county jail the Green Roof Inn. A sign lists the amenities at the facility north of Daytona Beach. There is no privacy, group bathrooms and no meal selection.
  
But inmates do get free transportation to court and state prisons, designer handcuffs and leg irons, color coordinated jumpsuits and shoes.
  
A sign at the jail's exit lets inmates know the Green Roof Inn "always has a light on" and beds are available if they break the law again.
  
Staly says it's a warning that jail is not a "5-star hotel."
  
___
  
Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/9/2018 6:04:32 AM (GMT -8:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food

    FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food

    Friday, February 9 2018 12:17 PM EST2018-02-09 17:17:23 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An investigative report from WJLA news in Washington D.C. has found traces of a euthanasia drug in dog food. The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An investigative report from WJLA news in Washington D.C. has found traces of a euthanasia drug in dog food. The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.

    >>

  • Daddy-Daughter Dances canceled across the country due to "gender-neutral" policies

    Friday, February 9 2018 3:35 PM EST2018-02-09 20:35:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- A Staten Island school postponed its planned daddy-daughter dance because some people complained it excludes other genders. The school says city policies are forcing them to scrap the tradition. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- A Staten Island school postponed its planned daddy-daughter dance because some people complained it excludes other genders. The school says city policies are forcing them to scrap the tradition. 

    >>

  • Police: Georgia man spanks stranger's toddler in checkout line

    Police: Georgia man spanks stranger's toddler in checkout line

    Thursday, February 8 2018 11:50 PM EST2018-02-09 04:50:57 GMT
    Newnan PoliceNewnan Police

    NEWNAN, Ga. -  A toddler begging to his father for a candy bar in a grocery store checkout line ended with a total stranger smacking the child’s hand and paddling his bottom, according to police. Logan Morris, the boy’s father, told FOX 5 News he was in shock and that it wasn’t as if his child was acting up or being insistent. “He was saying, ‘Please Dad, I want a piece of candy,’” Morris said.  Newnan Police arrested

    >>

    NEWNAN, Ga. -  A toddler begging to his father for a candy bar in a grocery store checkout line ended with a total stranger smacking the child’s hand and paddling his bottom, according to police. Logan Morris, the boy’s father, told FOX 5 News he was in shock and that it wasn’t as if his child was acting up or being insistent. “He was saying, ‘Please Dad, I want a piece of candy,’” Morris said.  Newnan Police arrested

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane mayor weighs in on zip line under the Monroe Street Bridge

    Spokane mayor weighs in on zip line under the Monroe Street Bridge

    Friday, February 9 2018 8:59 PM EST2018-02-10 01:59:08 GMT

    Spokane, Wash. The zip line would start overlooking the Spokane River just next to the downtown library. It would take riders on a adrenaline, thrill-seeking adventure under the Monroe Street Bridge and end at Glover Park. We asked Mayor Condon during the State of the City on Friday if this was actually happening "It's a vision for us that we are really laying the groundwork to make it happen if we can put everything together," said Mayor Condon. 

    >>

    Spokane, Wash. The zip line would start overlooking the Spokane River just next to the downtown library. It would take riders on a adrenaline, thrill-seeking adventure under the Monroe Street Bridge and end at Glover Park. We asked Mayor Condon during the State of the City on Friday if this was actually happening "It's a vision for us that we are really laying the groundwork to make it happen if we can put everything together," said Mayor Condon. 

    >>

  • Spokane bar owner under fire for telling customer “This isn’t an immigration center”

    Spokane bar owner under fire for telling customer “This isn’t an immigration center”

    Friday, February 9 2018 8:38 PM EST2018-02-10 01:38:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane bar owner is facing criticism for comments he made to a customer. According to Lo Heinen, the owner of Rick’s Ringside Pub told her “This isn’t an immigration center,” then pointed to the door and told her to leave. “It kind of stunned me so I just turned around and left,” said Heinen. “I’m not going to be somewhere I’m not welcome.” 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane bar owner is facing criticism for comments he made to a customer. According to Lo Heinen, the owner of Rick’s Ringside Pub told her “This isn’t an immigration center,” then pointed to the door and told her to leave. “It kind of stunned me so I just turned around and left,” said Heinen. “I’m not going to be somewhere I’m not welcome.” 

    >>

  • Priest River bridge battle wages on

    Priest River bridge battle wages on

    Friday, February 9 2018 8:30 PM EST2018-02-10 01:30:21 GMT

    PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - An elderly Priest River couple is desperate for answers. The Vrbeta family says a bridge that connects the main road to their property has been closed by the county and presents them with a big problem. The documents are lengthy, but outline under former Bonner County Commissioner, Todd Sudick, the old bridge was going to be replaced. In October 2016, the county reached an easement agreement Out in the woods, 

    >>

    PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - An elderly Priest River couple is desperate for answers. The Vrbeta family says a bridge that connects the main road to their property has been closed by the county and presents them with a big problem. The documents are lengthy, but outline under former Bonner County Commissioner, Todd Sudick, the old bridge was going to be replaced. In October 2016, the county reached an easement agreement Out in the woods, 

    >>
    •   