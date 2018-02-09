The Latest: Las Vegas gunman had anti-anxiety meds in system

The Latest: Las Vegas gunman had anti-anxiety meds in systemPosted: Updated:
FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food
KHQ.COM - An investigative report from WJLA news in Washington D.C. has found traces of a euthanasia drug in dog food. The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.>>
Daddy-Daughter Dances canceled across the country due to "gender-neutral" policies
SPOKANE, Wash.- A Staten Island school postponed its planned daddy-daughter dance because some people complained it excludes other genders. The school says city policies are forcing them to scrap the tradition.>>
Police: Georgia man spanks stranger's toddler in checkout line
NEWNAN, Ga. - A toddler begging to his father for a candy bar in a grocery store checkout line ended with a total stranger smacking the child’s hand and paddling his bottom, according to police. Logan Morris, the boy’s father, told FOX 5 News he was in shock and that it wasn’t as if his child was acting up or being insistent. “He was saying, ‘Please Dad, I want a piece of candy,’” Morris said. Newnan Police arrested>>
One dead, one seriously injured in Hwy 195 crash near Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 195, about 5 miles south of Pullman. Troopers said the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. The crash involved a car and a semi. Officials said one person died and another person was flown to a Spokane hospital with serious injuries. Troopers said both directions of the highway are blocked. It is unclear when it will reopen. Detours are in place for the time being.>>
Man fatally shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5
MILTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a man was shot and killed in a road-rage altercation with a female motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Seattle. Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on I-5 south in Milton. Bova told The News Tribune that the motorcyclist and man in a car stopped in the left lane of the freeway after a dispute on the road. Witnesses told responding troopers that the incident b...>>
Spokane Police Department recognized across west coast for shutting down nuisance houses
SPOKANE, Wash. There’s new information about an abandoned home in north Spokane that's caused a lot of problems. The home is located right by a park that's popular with kids. After several calls to Crime Check, the home is finally boarded up. The home received an “Abandoned Property Chronic Nuisance Notice,” and whoever was inside the abandoned home, can’t come back. The neighborhood c...>>
Spokane mayor weighs in on zip line under the Monroe Street Bridge
Spokane, Wash. The zip line would start overlooking the Spokane River just next to the downtown library. It would take riders on a adrenaline, thrill-seeking adventure under the Monroe Street Bridge and end at Glover Park. We asked Mayor Condon during the State of the City on Friday if this was actually happening "It's a vision for us that we are really laying the groundwork to make it happen if we can put everything together," said Mayor Condon.>>
Spokane bar owner under fire for telling customer “This isn’t an immigration center”
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane bar owner is facing criticism for comments he made to a customer. According to Lo Heinen, the owner of Rick’s Ringside Pub told her “This isn’t an immigration center,” then pointed to the door and told her to leave. “It kind of stunned me so I just turned around and left,” said Heinen. “I’m not going to be somewhere I’m not welcome.”>>
Priest River bridge battle wages on
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - An elderly Priest River couple is desperate for answers. The Vrbeta family says a bridge that connects the main road to their property has been closed by the county and presents them with a big problem. The documents are lengthy, but outline under former Bonner County Commissioner, Todd Sudick, the old bridge was going to be replaced. In October 2016, the county reached an easement agreement Out in the woods,>>
Teen arrested for bringing airsoft gun on board Mountain Side Middle School bus
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a student had an airsoft pistol on board a Mead School District bus Friday afternoon, but there is no current threat. The following email was sent out to parents from the district: "This afternoon (February 9 - 3:30 pm) we received a report of a possible gun on Bus #8 (Mountainside Middle School route). The Spokane County Sheriff's Office was notified immediately. The>>
The Latest: Las Vegas gunman had anti-anxiety meds in system
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - The Latest on autopsy results released after the Las Vegas massacre (all times local): 4:45 p.m. An autopsy found Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had anti-anxiety drugs in his system but was not under the influence of them and was otherwise healthy. The autopsy was released Friday in response to a lawsuit brought by The Associated Press and the Las Vegas Review-Journal. It showed signs of benzodiazepines in Paddock's system ...>>
Man pleads guilty to brawl on Delta flight using wine bottle
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A Florida man who wielded a wine bottle in a brawl with flight attendants and passengers as he tried to open the door of a Delta Air Lines flight from Seattle to China has pleaded guilty to four felony charges. The Seattle Times reports 24-year-old Joseph Hudek IV entered the plea Friday in U.S. court in Seattle to one count of interfering with a member of a flight crew and three counts of assault on an aircraft with a potential deadly weapon. Federal ...>>
Vacancy sign flashes at Florida jail dubbed 'Green Roof Inn'
BUNNELL, Fla. - (AP) - Looking to stay at the Green Roof Inn? Probably not. A Florida sheriff says rooms are available and a new retro-neon sign purchased with drug-seized assets features a blinking "vacancy" light. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly has dubbed the county jail the Green Roof Inn. A sign lists the amenities at the facility north of Daytona Beach. There is no privacy, group bathrooms and no meal selection. But inmates do get free transpor...>>
A little girl brought doughnuts to first responders during train crash, so they return the favor
COLUMBIA, S.C. - It’s through the toughest moments in life that we often see some of the greatest gestures of kindness. A group of first responders in South Carolina paid a visit to a 1st grad classroom Friday to return a favor. WIS TV reports that 7-year-old Maddie Edwards gave the gift of doughnuts the men and women who responded to Sunday's deadly Amtrak-CSX crash. "We knew they'd be out here for a lot of hours," Edwards told>>
One dead, one seriously injured in Hwy 195 crash near Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 195, about 5 miles south of Pullman. Troopers said the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. The crash involved a car and a semi. Officials said one person died and another person was flown to a Spokane hospital with serious injuries. Troopers said both directions of the highway are blocked. It is unclear when it will reopen. Detours are in place for the time being.>>
New bill would loosen Idaho's permitless concealed carry law
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An eastern Idaho lawmaker is backing legislation that would allow all adults over the age of 21 to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Currently, state law says only Idaho residents may carry concealed weapons in most places without a county-issued permit. However, concealed weapons are still prohibited inside schools, courthouses and jails as well as private businesses that decide to prohibit firearms. Republican Sen. Antony Potts from Idaho Fal...>>
