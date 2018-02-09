Teen arrested for bringing airsoft gun on board Mountain Side Middle School bus

Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a student had an airsoft pistol on board a Mead School District bus Friday afternoon, but there is no current threat. The 14-year-old student was arrested. He's being charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property. Investigation is on going.

The following email was sent out to parents from the district:

"This afternoon (February 9 - 3:30 pm) we received a report of a possible gun on Bus #8 (Mountainside Middle School route). The Spokane County Sheriff's Office was notified immediately. The bus was detained, everyone is safe and the Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the situation."