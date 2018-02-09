Spokane mayor weighs in on zip line under the Monroe Street Bridge

The zip line would start overlooking the Spokane River just next to the downtown library. It would take riders on a adrenaline, thrill-seeking adventure under the Monroe Street Bridge and end at Glover Park.

We asked Mayor Condon during the State of the City on Friday if this was actually happening "It's a vision for us that we are really laying the groundwork to make it happen if we can put everything together," said Mayor Condon.

If this idea comes to pass, it would be as part of the city's overall river access plan. Once the city has completed the sewer overflow prevention plan, they want to build a plaza overlooking the river. The perfect spot to launch an adventuresome afternoon.

Violet Makhanov who lives in Spokane would get on board "I think so. I think as long as there are enough engineers that can review it and test it out before it gets put out for other people to start using."

Zip line or no, the new plaza will also be serving as the trailhead for a three-mile loop, " it's going to be an amazing vantage point for folks to look at the falls. But we are putting in a trailhead there to where you can go underneath the Monroe Street bridge and connect to a three-mile loop that would go down to the Sanford bridge and back up to the post street bridge and another opportunity. So we are putting in the foundation so we could do this, " added Mayor Condon.