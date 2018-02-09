Taco Bell and KFC could soon be delivered to your door with Grubhub

Taco Bell and KFC lovers, listen up: soon you may be able to get a Doritos Locos taco or a bucket of the Colonel's crispy chicken delivered to your door. According to a press release, Taco Bell and KFC customers will now be able to order online for pickup and delivery.

Yum! Brands, the parent company of both restaurants, announced on Thursday they're partnering with Grubhub, who will begin delivering orders to customers from both fast food chains at some point in the near future.

"We are committed to making our iconic brands easier to access through online ordering for pickup and delivery, and aggressively pursuing delivery as a strategic global growth opportunity, with nearly half of our 45,000 restaurants already offering it today," Greg Creed, Yum! Brands' Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.

At this point, there's no exact date for when delivery will officially launch, but KFC, Taco Bell, and Grubhub are all set to work together over the next few months to test out online order and pickup delivery at thousands of participating restaurants in the U.S. So keep your eyes peeled and your ears open. Because soon enough you won't even have to leave your couch for a Crunchwrap Supreme.