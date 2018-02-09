Neighbors fed up with problem home in Spokane

A Spokane neighbor says a problem home in her neighborhood is not just an eyesore, but it's a safety and health hazard.

The home in question is located off of South Haven and it's right by a park where children play. She says it's time for something to be done.

Spokane Police say there have been over a dozen calls for the past year on the home.

"There's been consistent suspicious activity in and out," the neighbor said. It's always the common phrase you hear when a neighborhood deals with a problem home but what you don't hear is the smell it's cooking up. "Several neighbors on the block have actually smelled human fecal matter from the middle of the street and you could clearly smell it. There's a little makeshift shed in the backyard of that place with plastic on the top of the roof and she lets different travelers live there in the backyard," she said. She doesn't want to be identified for safety reasons.

She says there will be people that just walk into the backyard and then come out. "The backyard is really filthy. The front door of the home is duct taped on. It's inoperable," the neighbor said.

Last summer, she says there were about 10 people there. There were multiple arguments and multiple police calls made.

There's broken windows and stuff on top of the roof she says that are dangerous. "Could blow off and hit a dog, hit a child, hit a car, in a wind storm," she said.

Police say they have a neighborhood resource officer investigating.

We reached out to the homeowner of the problem house before news time. After the story aired, they reached out to us and did an interview with us. We will have an update to this story.